Emma Watson is being praised for thinly-veiled swipe at J. K. Rowling at the BAFTAs

14 March 2022, 17:00 | Updated: 14 March 2022, 17:17

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Emma Watson unsurprisingly continues to show the importance of love and acceptance for all, whilst JK Rowling spirals even further into creating the polar opposite."

Emma Watson called out J. K. Rowling in the most subtle way.

On Sunday night (Mar 13), Emma attended the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards (or BAFTA Awards) and she had the chance to present the award for Outstanding British Film.

But first the Harry Potter actress, who is best known for playing Hermione Granger in J. K. Rowling's popular movie series, was introduced by host Rebel Wilson. She said: "Here to present the next award is Emma Watson. She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she’s a witch."

Emma Watson is being praised for thinly-veiled swipe at J. K. Rowling at the BAFTAs. Picture: Alamy, BBC

When Emma reached the podium she smiled, looked to the camera, and said: "I’m here for all of the witches." Follower her statement, Emma is thought to have mouthed "bar one", but some people think she actually said "by the way" instead.

Fans think her comment was directly aimed at J. K. Rowling, who has been called out on several occasions for her "transphobic" statements and for aligning herself with the trans-exclusionary radical feminist (TERF) movement. On Saturday (Mar 12), J. K. Rowling called out Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer for declaring that "trans women are women".

One person tweeted: "Emma Watson is a queen for this." Another added: "Emma Watson unsurprisingly continues to show the importance of love and acceptance for all, whilst JK Rowling spirals even further into creating the polar opposite."

This hasn't been the first time Emma has clapped back at JK Rowling, though. After J. K. Rowling published her essay detailing her harmful thoughts about transgender rights in 2020, Emma donated to trans children's charity Mermaids.

She also tweeted: "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are."

We truly love to see it.

