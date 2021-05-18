Emma Watson shuts down speculation that her career is "dormant"

By Jazmin Duribe

Emma hasn't posted on Twitter since August 2020.

Emma Watson has broken her social media silence to address rumours about her career and relationship.

The Harry Potter actress has been absent on social media since August 2020 (her last Instagram post was in June 2020). And in February, it was reported that Emma had decided to step back from acting after over 20 years in the industry to focus on her relationship with her rumoured fiancé Leo Robinton. Her last movie role was in Greta Gerwig's Little Women in 2019.

Emma's Instagram account bio also confirmed her absence. It reads: "Emma's official Instagram page is currently dormant and is not being updated."

Emma Watson shuts down speculation that her career is "dormant". Picture: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, @EmmaWatson via Twitter

At the time, Emma's publicist put the rumours about her career to bed telling Entertainment Tonight: "Emma's social media accounts are dormant, but her career isn't." However, Emma didn't hop on social media to make a statement.

On Monday (May 17), Emma posted on Twitter to shut down the rumours about her. She tweeted: "Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is 'dormant or not' are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue.

"If I have news - I promise I’ll share it with you."

Emma Watson breaks social media hiatus to address speculation about her career and relationship. Picture: @EmmaWatson via Twitter

So where has Emma been, you ask? Well, just like the rest of us she's been laying low. It has been a pandemic, after all. She continued: "In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are - failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people.

"I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well."

We can all breath a collective sigh of relief, Emma hasn't quit acting and when she does get engaged we'll all be the first to know.