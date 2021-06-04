Harry Potter's Tom Felton addresses Emma Watson romance rumours

By Jazmin Duribe

"We are something."

Ever since the world was introduced to the Harry Potter movie franchise fans have shipped Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy, and their real-life counterparts Emma Watson and Tom Felton.

In 2011, Emma famously admitted on The Jonathan Ross Show that Tom had been her first crush when she was 10 years old, sending the romance rumour mill into meltdown.

Emma and Tom have remained incredibly close throughout the years and fans had hoped that their relationship was a lot more than a friendship. Well, Tom has now addressed those lingering romance rumours once and for all during an interview with Entertainment Tonight and his response is…interesting.

Harry Potter's Tom Felton addresses Emma Watson romance rumours. Picture: JB Lacroix/Getty Images, @emmawatson via Instagram

"We are something, if that makes any sense. We've been very close for a long time. I adore her," Tom explained. "I think she's fantastic. Hopefully she returns the compliment."

Something!? Something… romantic?! Please tell us more. "As far as the romantic side of it, I think that's a Slytherin/Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing," Tom explained. "I absolutely think the world of her. I think to be a part of what we've all been a part of, but for her to be the only girl, certainly the youngest one on set, to grow up with what she had to grow up with was incredibly exciting. You're going to get me teary now, but no, I think she's a fantastic influence on the world."

Sorry, it looks like the Emma and Tom romance we had prayed for is not on the cards. Sigh. However, at least their childhood friendship has stood the test of time and they're regularly in contact. Tom added: "I spoke to Emma a couple days ago and immediately it was conversations about, 'Oh wow, the kitchen sink's been plugged' or some trivial nonsense like my dog wouldn't eat a particular kind of food."

Disney Channel Kids Awards 2003 At The Royal Albert Hall, London, Britain - 20 Sep 2003. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Tom went on to reveal that he actually stays in touch with all of his Harry Potter cast members despite the first movie being released 20 years ago.

He continued: "We do stay in touch, quite frequently... It is nice that we're in sort of four different corners of the earth and yet when we catch up, it feels like yesterday that this was all going on."