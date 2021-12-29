Emma Watson reveals moment she "fell in love" with Tom Felton on the Harry Potter set

By Jazmin Duribe

"I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emma Watson has revealed what made her fall in love with Tom Felton while making the Harry Potter movies and it's too cute for words.

If you're obsessed with the iconic franchise you'll know fans have always shipped Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy, and their real-life counterparts Emma Watson and Tom Felton.

Although their characters hated each other on-screen, off-screen Emma and Tom are incredibly close. In 2011, Emma actually admitted on The Jonathan Ross Show that Tom was her first crush when she was 10 years old.

READ MORE: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child hints at gay relationship between Albus Severus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy

Emma Watson reveals moment she "fell in love" with Tom Felton. Picture: Alamy, Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Now Emma, Tom and the rest of the Harry Potter cast have reunited for the long-awaited reunion, Return to Hogwarts, which will air on January 1 for Harry Potter's 20th Anniversary. In the HBO special, Emma revealed more about what made her fall head over heels for Tom.

"I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard," she explained. "And I just don’t know how to say it – I just fell in love with him."

She added: "I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet. It was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day. He was three years above me and so for him he was like, 'You’re like my little sister.'"

Tom actually knew Emma was crushing on him hard and developed a "soft spot" for her too. He said: "I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you.'

"I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day. There’s always been something that’s like, I don’t know, a kinship."

Emma Watson and Tom Felton. Picture: Alamy

But if you're hoping that's confirmation of an Emma/Tom romance in future, you're sadly not in luck. Emma and Tom are just friends. He previously told Entertainment Tonight: "As far as the romantic side of it, I think that's a Slytherin/Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing."

Best of 2021: