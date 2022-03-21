Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says the Bratz dolls inspired her to get big lips

21 March 2022, 17:04

By Sam Prance

Chloe Cherry also revealed that her stage name is actually based on Cloe the Bratz doll.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chloe Cherry has explained why she chose to get her lips done and revealed that the Bratz dolls were a big influence on her.

Last month (Feb 22), Euphoria's Chloe Cherry clapped back at people saying that her lips are "too big". Speaking to Variety, the Faye actress stated: "It’s crazy how many people talk about my lips being so big. The amount of headlines that I have seen and the amount of people posting and commenting about my lips has been surreal."

Chloe added: "I got those lips at some point in my life and nobody reacted that way. So, it’s weird to see memes and stuff about it because these topics of conversation are on my body and I didn’t totally comprehend what the big deal was. I swear nobody in my life was like, 'Whoa Chloe those are insane.'"

Now, Chloe has opened up about her lip injections, her insecurities and the impact that the Bratz dolls have had on her.

READ MORE: Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says working in porn caused her to develop an eating disorder

What is Chloe Cherry's real name?

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says the Bratz dolls inspired her to get big lips
Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says the Bratz dolls inspired her to get big lips. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, Bratz via MGA Entertainment

Discussing the story behind her name on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Chloe said: "It's a stage name. My whole life I thought Chloe was a better name for me because one time when I was a kid, I was in the car with my mum and I said, ‘What did you almost name me?’ And she goes ‘Oh Jessica, Jennifer, Chloe.’ I was like, ‘Chloe?' That is adorable."

Chloe then added: "And also the blonde Bratz doll was named Cloe and that always inspired me... That’s another thing. The Bratz were like my first introduction to glamour and you know when people ask, 'What originally made you want to have big lips and have this bimbo kind of look?' I would say the Bratz."

She continued: "The blonde Bratz [doll] named Cloe really inspired me originally. I think that was the original thought put in my head cause for years and years I would see so many big lips and really like them and that was a big inspiration."

As it stands, Chloe has not publicly revealed what her real name is.

Chloe Cherry in Euphoria / Chloe Cherry in a 2019 interview on YouTube
Chloe Cherry in Euphoria / Chloe Cherry in a 2019 interview on YouTube. Picture: HBO, Dave Naz via YouTube

As for her insecurities, Chloe explained that she used to struggle with acne. She said: "A big insecurity of mine for a while was having acne. I used to have bad cystic acne. I cleared it up through a lot of trial and error and just so many different things. It really took forever. I used to really not like my face but now I’ve cleared it up."

Read more about Chloe Cherry here:

WATCH: Chloe Moriondo, Alfie Templeman and Thomas Headon vs The Tower of Truth

Latest Celebrity News

Is Alexa Demie playing Madonna in the biopic?

Alexa Demie sparks Madonna casting speculation thanks to her latest Instagram post

News

Kanye West banned from performing at 2022 Grammys

Kanye West banned from performing at 2022 Grammys

Sarah Michelle Gellar would “love” to see Zendaya in a Buffy revival

Sarah Michelle Gellar wants Zendaya to star in a Buffy reboot

News

Josh Peck opens up about the state of his friendship with Drake Bell

Josh Peck says he is no longer friends with Drake Bell in new interview
Machine Gun Kelly claps back at people who say he's not emo

Machine Gun Kelly claps back at people who say he's not emo

Dylan O'Brien's reaction to being an original Internet Boyfriend is so cute

Dylan O'Brien's reaction to his "Internet Boyfriend" status is actually so wholesome

Trending on PopBuzz

Pixar reinstates same-sex kiss in Lightyear following backlash

Pixar reinstates same-sex kiss in Lightyear following backlash

News

Jaiden Animations comes out as aromantic and asexual.

YouTuber Jaiden Animations comes out as aromantic and asexual

YouTubers

Is Harry Styles behind mysterious You Are Home website?

Is Harry Styles behind You Are Home website? All the HS3 clues explained

Harry Styles

Celebrities are doing the Miranda Cosgrove 'Probably Fuck' cussing challenge on TikTok

All the celebrities who have done the Miranda Cosgrove 'Probably Fuck' cussing challenge on TikTok

Viral

Ed Sheeran Camila Cabello Concert for Ukraine

Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello first acts confirmed for Concert for Ukraine

News

Is Mirabel bisexual in Encanto? Stephanie Beatriz responds to theories

Encanto's Stephanie Beatriz responds to theories that Mirabel is bisexual

News