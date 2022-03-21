Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says the Bratz dolls inspired her to get big lips

By Sam Prance

Chloe Cherry also revealed that her stage name is actually based on Cloe the Bratz doll.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chloe Cherry has explained why she chose to get her lips done and revealed that the Bratz dolls were a big influence on her.

Last month (Feb 22), Euphoria's Chloe Cherry clapped back at people saying that her lips are "too big". Speaking to Variety, the Faye actress stated: "It’s crazy how many people talk about my lips being so big. The amount of headlines that I have seen and the amount of people posting and commenting about my lips has been surreal."

Chloe added: "I got those lips at some point in my life and nobody reacted that way. So, it’s weird to see memes and stuff about it because these topics of conversation are on my body and I didn’t totally comprehend what the big deal was. I swear nobody in my life was like, 'Whoa Chloe those are insane.'"

Now, Chloe has opened up about her lip injections, her insecurities and the impact that the Bratz dolls have had on her.

READ MORE: Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says working in porn caused her to develop an eating disorder

What is Chloe Cherry's real name?

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says the Bratz dolls inspired her to get big lips. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, Bratz via MGA Entertainment

Discussing the story behind her name on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Chloe said: "It's a stage name. My whole life I thought Chloe was a better name for me because one time when I was a kid, I was in the car with my mum and I said, ‘What did you almost name me?’ And she goes ‘Oh Jessica, Jennifer, Chloe.’ I was like, ‘Chloe?' That is adorable."

Chloe then added: "And also the blonde Bratz doll was named Cloe and that always inspired me... That’s another thing. The Bratz were like my first introduction to glamour and you know when people ask, 'What originally made you want to have big lips and have this bimbo kind of look?' I would say the Bratz."

She continued: "The blonde Bratz [doll] named Cloe really inspired me originally. I think that was the original thought put in my head cause for years and years I would see so many big lips and really like them and that was a big inspiration."

As it stands, Chloe has not publicly revealed what her real name is.

Chloe Cherry in Euphoria / Chloe Cherry in a 2019 interview on YouTube. Picture: HBO, Dave Naz via YouTube

As for her insecurities, Chloe explained that she used to struggle with acne. She said: "A big insecurity of mine for a while was having acne. I used to have bad cystic acne. I cleared it up through a lot of trial and error and just so many different things. It really took forever. I used to really not like my face but now I’ve cleared it up."

Read more about Chloe Cherry here: