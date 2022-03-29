Euphoria’s Maude Apatow clarifies old tweet about racism after backlash

29 March 2022, 11:46

By Sam Prance

Maude Apatow has since deleted the original tweet.

Euphoria’s Maude Apatow has responded to backlash she's received over a controversial tweet from 2011 that's resurfaced.

Yesterday (Mar 29), Maude Apatow's father comedian Judd Apatow came under fire over several tweets regarding Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. In a post, Judd said that Will's slap "could have killed" Chris. He continued: "That's pure out of control rage and violence." Judd was quickly called out for his racist remarks and he has since deleted the tweets.

In the wake of Judd's comments, a concerning old Maude tweet resurfaced and she's now clarified what she meant by it.

READ MORE: Euphoria's Maude Apatow addresses backlash over Fez and Lexi's age gap

Euphoria’s Maude Apatow clarifies resurfaced "racist" tweet
Euphoria’s Maude Apatow clarifies resurfaced "racist" tweet. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

On May 17th in 2011, Maude, who was 13 years old at the time, tweeted: "I'm at that age where everything you say is either incredibly racist or extremely inappropriate." Many people interpreted this tweet as Maude saying that she said "racist" and "inappropriate" things at that age and the tweet went viral with people calling Maude out for having a racist phase.

Now, Maude has deleted the tweet and addressed it online. A fan tweeted Maude: "@maudeapatow pls address the tweet sweetie so they don’t keep dragging you." In response, Maude then tweeted: "I meant that everyone at my age was terrible!!!!" In other words, Maude is saying that she was calling out her peers and never had a racist phase.

As it stands, Judd is yet to address his now-deleted tweets about Will Smith. We shall update you if he does.

