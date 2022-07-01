Ezra Miller hit with more allegations after woman they allegedly choked breaks silence

By Jazmin Duribe

"I think it’s just fun and games — but then it wasn't."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The woman who was allegedly choked by Ezra Miller in Iceland has now shared her story in a new interview.

In recent months, Ezra has been hit with multiple serious allegations. In June, the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes were granted a protection order against Ezra after they alleged that Ezra had controlled and manipulated their daughter. Ezra is reportedly missing with Tokata and authorities have been unable to track them both down.

Then, another family were granted a temporary harassment prevention order against Ezra after alleging that they'd harassed their 12-year-old non-binary child. And most recently, new reports have emerged that Ezra has been housing three young children on a farm with access to guns and drugs. As a result of their alleged behaviour, the actor has reportedly been dropped from The Flash.

Now, a newly-published interview with Variety is revisiting one of Ezra's alleged altercations in Iceland.

READ MORE: Ezra Miller has reportedly been housing three young children on a farm with access to guns

Ezra Miller hit with more allegations after woman they allegedly choked breaks silence. Picture: Alamy, Hawaiʻi Police Department via Getty Images

Back in April 2020, with production on Fantastic Beasts halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, Erza frequented the bars in Reykjavík and they became well known by the locals. Footage of Ezra appearing to choke a woman before pushing her to the ground outside of a bar then surfaced online.

The woman in question, who wishes to stay anonymous, has explained what led to the incident and it all stemmed from a conversation about Ezra's feet.

Noticing that their feet were injured in their flip flops, the woman asked what happened and Ezra told her that their injuries had been sustained in a fight. As she walked away, the woman joked to Ezra: "But just so you know, I could take you in a fight." Ezra replied: "You really want to fight?" She then told Ezra to meet her in two minutes in the smoking area, believing they were just joking around. "I think it’s just fun and games — but then it wasn’t," she told the publication.

Ezra then confronted her outside the bar, grabbing her by the neck and spitting in her face "multiple times". A bartender named Carlos Reynir then broke up the fight after noticing that the altercation was "going way out of hand".

Carlos explained: "[Miller] grabs me by the throat as I’m trying to usher them out the [back] door and tells me they’re not leaving." He added that Ezra claimed that the woman's friends had pushed them but Carlos says that didn't happen.

He added: "They proceeded to spit in my face several times, so with the final push I closed and locked the door."

After Carlos locked the entrance of the pub so Ezra couldn't get in, they proceeded to bang on the windows and doors to be let in. Ezra's friends then drove them away.

The woman reported the incident to the police but didn’t press charges. Carlos said that Ezra stopped coming to the bars after the alleged altercation which "ruined [Miller’s] reputation thoroughly in Iceland".

Ezra Miller Booking Photo. Picture: Getty

He continued: "I thought they were great to begin with. We talked about all kinds of spiritual things and went deep into philosophy,” said Reynir. “They had this wonderful mask on as this total sweetheart with a completely open mind, who’s ready to help and talk to anyone. But as soon as someone does something they don’t agree with or doesn’t like, it’s their fault, not [Ezra’s]."

Read more about Ezra Miller here: