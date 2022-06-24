Ezra Miller has reportedly been housing three young children on a farm with access to guns

By Sam Prance

The mother of the three children claims that Ezra Miller has provided a "healing haven" for her and her kids.

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains details of alleged child abuse that some readers may find triggering.

New reports have emerged that Ezra Miller has been housing three young children on a farm with access to guns and drugs.

Over the course of this month, Ezra Miller has been hit with a series of serious allegations. Firstly, the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes were granted a protection order against Ezra after they alleged that Ezra had controlled and manipulated their trans daughter. Ezra is reportedly missing with Tokata and authorities have been unable to track them both down.

Last week, a separate family were granted a temporary harassment prevention order against Ezra after alleging that they'd harassed their 12-year-old non-binary child. Speaking to The Daily Beast, they said that Ezra "menaced their family one evening in their downstairs neighbour’s home and acted inappropriately toward the non-binary youngster".

Now, Rolling Stone reports that a mother and her three children are currently living on an unsafe farm owned by Ezra.

Ezra Miller has reportedly been housing three young children on a farm with access to guns. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage, Hawaiʻi Police Department via Getty Images

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the 25-year-old mother claimed that Ezra "helped" her and three children, who are aged between one and five, escape an "abusive ex" by housing them in their Vermont farm. The woman said that she was grateful for Ezra for providing them a "safe environment" which she describes as "a healing haven" for her and her family.

However, Rolling Stone states that they were provided with video footage of the farm in April that is cause for concern. The footage shows "at least eight assault weapons, rifles, and handguns lying around the living room, with some weapons propped up next to a pile of stuffed animals."

A source also claims that the woman's 12-month-old baby was once found with a bullet in its mouth. They also state that there is a cannabis farm on the property and there is often heavy marijuana use in front of the children with little ventilation.

When asked why Ezra has so many guns on the property, the mother said that they "may have firearms for self-defence purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in. My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them."

Talking with Rolling Stone, the children's father said: "I got a bad feeling in my stomach. I do want to go get my kids, they mean the fucking world to me."

Ezra Miller Booking Photo. Picture: Getty

According to Rolling Stone, "The mother pursued one domestic abuse case and one paternity case against the father in May 2021. He has denied all abuse allegations, and the domestic case was terminated when neither of the parents appeared in court. The father filed a domestic case against the mother in April, related to her taking the children out of the state. That case is pending."

As well as allegations of grooming, Ezra has also been arrested in Hawaii twice. Ezra was arrested for "disorderly conduct" at a karaoke bar in March 2022, and for allegedly assaulting a woman with a chair in April 2022.

As it stands, Ezra is still missing and Rolling Stone state that they were unable to reach them for comment.

