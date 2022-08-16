Ezra Miller releases statement following multiple grooming allegations

By Sam Prance

Ezra Miller says that they have begun treatment for "complex mental health issues" in the wake of the allegations.

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains details of alleged child abuse that some readers may find triggering.

Ezra Miller has put out an official statement and apology following multiple, serious grooming, abuse and assault allegations.

Over the course of the past few months, Ezra Miller has been the subject of multiple legal cases. In June, two families were granted protection orders against Ezra after alleging that the 29-year-old actor had groomed their children. Speaking with The Daily Beast, one family claimed that Ezra had "acted inappropriately toward" their 12-year-old non-binary child.

Back in March, Ezra was also arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a chair in Hawaii. Rolling Stone later reported that Ezra had also been housing three young children on a farm with access to guns. More recently, the 29-year-old has been on the run with 18-year-old activist Tokata Iron Eyes and authorities were unable to track them down.

Now, Ezra has broken their silence and revealed that they have just begun treatment for "complex mental health issues".

Yesterday (Aug 15), in a statement given to Variety by their representative, Ezra said: "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour."

Ezra ended the official statement by saying: "I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

It's currently unclear if Ezra has personally apologised to the people they have allegedly groomed and assaulted or not.

Ezra's words come in the wake of ongoing calls to remove the actor from Warner Bros' upcoming film The Flash. The movie was filmed in 2022 and is scheduled for release in 2023. Fans have suggested Elliot Page for the role and there have been reports that Dylan O'Brien is being considered to take on the part but Warner Bros are yet to say anything official.

In June, a source told Deadline: "The hope is that the scandal will remain at a low level before the movie is released, and hope for the best to turn out." They added: "Even if no more allegations surface, the studio won’t likely keep Ezra in the Flash role in future DC films".

