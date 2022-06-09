Ezra Miller accused of allegedly grooming teen from the age of 12

By Jazmin Duribe

Tokata Iron Eyes has now released a statement shutting down the grooming allegations.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ezra Miller has been accused of allegedly grooming activist Tokata Iron Eyes, now 18, from the age of 12, her parents have claimed.

On Tuesday (June 7), court documents filed in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court by Chase Iron Eyes and his wife Sara Jumping Eagle alleged Ezra had been controlling their daughter Tokata since the two met at Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota back in 2016. Tokata would have been 12 at the time and Ezra would have been 23.

According to the court documents, The Flash actor "took an immediate and apparently innocent liking" to Tokata and the two formed a friendship. However, Tokata's parents believe their friendship was harmful and Ezra displayed a "pattern of corrupting a minor" by supplying her with alcohol and drugs like marijuana and LSD.

In 2017, Chase and Sara claim that Ezra flew Tokata to London to visit the studio where Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was filmed (Ezra played Credence Barebone/Aurelius Dumbledore) when she was 14 and they were 25. Tokata also dropped out of school in December 2021, with her parents suggesting it was to spend more time with Ezra.

READ MORE: Dylan O’Brien reportedly in the running to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash

Ezra Miller accused of allegedly grooming teen from the age of 12. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In January, Tokata's parents flew to Ezra's home in Vermont to get their daughter and discovered she didn't have her driver's license, car keys, bank card and other items, which would have made it difficult to leave Ezra's residence. Tokata returned home with her parents but after three weeks she ran to New York City where Ezra was at the time. The two have since been sighted in Vermont, Hawaii and Los Angeles.

In the documents, which were obtained by TMZ, Chase and Sara state they are concerned for their daughter's safety: "Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata."

However, Tokata has now issued a statement defending Ezra on Instagram. (Chase and Sara told PEOPLE that they question if Tokata actually wrote the statement because she doesn't have a phone.)

"I dropped out of bard five months ago, my friend and comrade William passed shortly there after, my mind was incredibly impacted and I've needed space and time for the processing of grief. My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss," Tokata explained.

"My father and his allegations hold no weight and are frankly transphobic and based in the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought or opposing opinions to those of my own kindred worrying about my well being. I am now aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parents home."

A judge has now signed the request for a protective order, which states Ezra cannot have contact or harass Tokata, Sara or Chase or come within 100 yards of their residence. However, the court "cannot locate or serve" them. A hearing is scheduled for July 12th.

Ezra is yet to address the allegations but we will update you if they do.