Ezra Miller deletes Instagram after going missing with teen they allegedly groomed

By Jazmin Duribe

Ezra shared memes seemingly mocking authorities because they cannot be located and served.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ezra Miller has deleted their Instagram account after sharing memes mocking the authorities, who are currently unable to locate The Flash actor following allegations they groomed a 12-year-old fan.

Earlier this month, a judge signed the request for a protective order against Ezra after Chase Iron Eyes and his wife Sara Jumping Eagle alleged Ezra had been controlling and manipulating their daughter Tokata. Tokata is currently 18 years old but at the time that she met Ezra, she would've been 12 and Ezra would've been 23.

Tokata's parents have accused Ezra of using "violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata" and they're concerned for their daughter's safety.

Tokata has since defended Ezra, though, and insisted that her father is "transphobic".

READ MORE: Ezra Miller accused of allegedly grooming teen from the age of 12

Ezra Miller deletes Instagram after going missing with girl he allegedly groomed. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage



Since leaving her parents home to be with Ezra, Tokata has been spotted in Vermont, Hawaii and Los Angeles, alongside Ezra. However, the authorities "have no idea of knowing where Tokata and Ezra are to gain help from other jurisdictions", Tokata's father told LA Times.

Ezra has since shared multiple memes on their Instagram Stories which appear to be mocking the authorities for being unable to track them down.

In screenshots captured by The Direct, one of the memes read: "You cannot touch me I am in another universe," while another said, "Message from another dimension."

Another post also read: "I am shielded from negative people & their ill intent. My spirit, mind, body, soul + success are not altered by anyone's envy. I am protected from all negative [illegible] people attempt to throw at me. Subconsciously & consciously. I clear any & all hidden peers who are hidden enemies."

Ezra Miller on Instagram

(1 more in comments) pic.twitter.com/PVOBCQV0Sn — Zakarov (Soldier Boy Era) (@wasteland_gz) June 14, 2022

Ezra did not specify that the memes were in relation to their ongoing court battles and it's possible that the images could be a reference to The Flash, which will see protagonist Barry Allen meet multiversal versions of himself.