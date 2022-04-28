Florence Pugh reveals someone with a foot fetish is impersonating her on social media

By Jazmin Duribe

"It's truly grim."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Florence Pugh has revealed that someone has created a social media account impersonating her in order to request feet pictures.

The British actress will soon star opposite Harry Styles in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, so it's safe to say she's one of the actresses of the moment right now. But her level of fame has come at a price. Apparently, someone has stolen her identity in order to get her fans to send photos of their feet.

In an interview with Eden Confidential, Florence revealed that the unknown assailant has also been pestering people for money too.

"It's truly grim. If anyone asks you, while pretending to be me, for feet pics... feel free to call them anything you like," she told the publication.

READ MORE: Florence Pugh celebrates Oscar nomination with topless Instagram photo

Florence. Picture: Alamy, @florencepugh via Instagram

"If they even dare to ask you for money, tell them that you hope their mother is proud."

The fascination with Florence's feet no doubt started with her 2019 film Little Women. Amy March, Florence's character in the movie, famously said: "I have lovely small feet. The best in the family." Amy also said: "I'm making a mould of my foot for Laurie to remind him I have nice feet."

Florence has since shared photos of her famous feet on Instagram, even including Amy March's famous quote, and the comments have ranged from people offering to be her footstool to people requesting to smell them…

Florence has previously stated that she is setting boundaries about what she shares on social media.

"I don’t think I’m open about everything, I do have lines," Florence told Pedestrian TV in 2021.

"I do think it's important that you make a distinct point about what you’re willing to share and what you’re not. I think for me, I’m seeing more and more of Instagram becoming a place that is — I mean you can have pages that are genuine and honest, but I think for me, it’s always been important to show both sides of my life."