Florence Pugh confirms her real accent after being accused of faking being British

By Katie Louise Smith

"'Oh my god, Florence Pugh sounds like she’s putting on an accent,' and I’m like no, that is me. That’s literally me. So sorry."

If you're one of the millions of people who thinks Florence Pugh is American... the actor is now setting the record straight once and for all.

Florence plays an American student in Midsommar, she recently portrayed American housewife Alice in Don't Worry Darling, and, of course, she earned an Oscar nomination for her role as the iconic American March sister Amy in Little Women.

Seeing as all her biggest roles feature her speaking in an American accent, you'd be forgiven if you thought the actor was from the U.S. But she's not. Florence Pugh is English and she has an English accent in real life.

And now she's addressing all the people who think she's been faking the whole thing this entire time.

Florence Pugh confirms that she really is English after being accused of faking her accent. Picture: Cindy Ord/Getty Images, PopSugar via YouTube

Speaking to hosts Ed Gamble and James Acaster on the Off Menu podcast, Florence discussed her ability to be able to do a convincing accent.

"Well, I can do northern quite easily. My gran is from Grimsby so I grew up taking the piss out of my grandad," she said. Acaster then went on to explain that he thought she was American because of all the American characters she played in her films.

"So many people think I’m American," Florence explained. "Then when I do things publicly, like if I present an award or I’m on a stage talking, they’re like, 'That is the fakest English accent I have ever heard.' What do you think I... how... what?"

She continued: "Sometimes when I’ve done Instagram Stories, [they’re] like, 'Oh my god, Florence Pugh sounds like she’s putting on an accent,' and I’m like no, that is me. That’s literally me. So sorry."

Florence Pugh? American? Even her name could not sound more British if it tried.

Florence is right: Just one quick scroll through Twitter and there's apparently loads of people who still don't know that she's not American.

"Holy crap Florence Pugh has an accent? lol I feel like I've never heard her real voice until now. Feels fake because I'm not used to it," one Twitter user wrote. Another added, referencing how convincing her accent is in A Good Person: "Florence Pugh is American. That British accent is fake."

For those not in the know: Florence was born in Oxford, UK and moved to Spain when she was three. She then moved back a few years later and carried out all her school studies in England before heading off to Hollywood to play American characters in movies.

