Here's what Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby's name means

By Jazmin Duribe

What is Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby's name? What does it mean and how do you pronounce it? Here's what we know…

It's been four months since Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their first child, a baby girl, and now Gigi has finally announced their daughter's name.

The couple have been keeping their baby girl out of the public eye since her birth in September, only teasing us with pictures of her hand and the top of her head.

Since her birth, fans have been coming up with theories about what the supermodel and One Direction singer's baby could be called. Some were convinced Taylor Swift leaked the baby's name on her album evermore, after Gigi shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram with the caption: "August, waiting for our girl."

'August' is track number eight on Taylor's album, folklore and 'Dorothea' is track eight on evermore. So, fans came to the conclusion that her name was Dorothea. Other theories suggested her name was Lavender, Hemera or Theia.

Well, it's none of those. Gigi revealed her baby's name on Instagram, changing her bio to: "Khai's mom." Yes! Her name is Khai.

What does Khai mean?

"Khai" in Arabic means "the crowned one" or "royalty". It's no doubt a nod to their heritage: Zayn is British-Pakistani and Gigi is Dutch-Palestinian. However, according to Baby Name Wizard, Khai also has Vietnamese origins and is traditionally used for boys. It means Vietnamese-Warrior or strong.

How to pronounce Khai

Khai is usually pronounced "K-EYE". Like Thai, but with a K.