Grimes unveils huge new "alien scars" back tattoo

12 April 2021, 15:55

By Katie Louise Smith

The white ink tattoo will eventually look like "beautiful alien scars", according to Grimes.

We are thrilled to announce that Grimes is back at it again, this time with an incredible new (and huge!) back tattoo that she has described as "beautiful alien scars".

The Miss Anthropocene artist, whose real name is Claire Boucher, took to Instagram yesterday (April 11) to share the new ink that covers her entire back.

Grimes captioned the photo, saying: "Full back in white ink by @tweakt w sum help from the alien computer brain of @nusi_quero. Don’t have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha, and it’ll be red for a few wks , but gna be beautiful alien scars".

According to Grimes' caption, the intricate and impressive design was done with white ink, and the redness will eventually disappear, leaving behind a tattoo that will look like scars all over her back.

Grimes' new back piece is the latest addition to her already impressive tattoo collection, that includes a series of inkings on her hands, arms and legs.

Explaining the design and meaning behind the tattoo, co-designer Nusi Quero wrote: "Last night was an amazing experience, @tweakt and I collaborated on a tattoo for Grimes' entire back, a courageous and beautiful decision and Talisman she will carry with her from here forward, an armor, a spectral field, that will affect and protect her in ways unknown but no doubt with benevolence of some kind."

