Grimes is receiving backlash for saying billionaire Elon Musk lives "below the poverty line"

14 March 2022, 15:46

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Elon Musk is thought to have a net worth of $218 billion.

Grimes is being criticised after sharing that her billionaire boyfriend, Elon Musk, lives "below the poverty line" in an interview with Vanity Fair.

In case you didn't know, Grimes shares two children with Elon (named X and Y), who is thought to be worth a whopping $218billion. Elon is the founder of SpaceX, The Boring Company, Neuralink and OpenAI. He's also the Product Architect of Tesla and, according to Forbes, he's the richest person in the world.

But although he has more money than the average person could ever imagine spending, Grimes says that he actually lives a modest lifestyle. In fact, she revealed that fans turned on her once she started dating Elon because of his wealth and her political views.

Grimes is receiving backlash for saying billionaire Elon Musk lives "below the poverty line"
Grimes is receiving backlash for saying billionaire Elon Musk lives "below the poverty line". Picture: @grimes via Instagram, Taylor Hill/Getty Images

"I feel really trapped between two worlds. I used to be so far left that I went through a period of living without currency, living outside," Grimes explained.

"I mean, when people say I’m a class traitor that is not…an inaccurate description. I was deeply from the far left and I converted to being essentially a capitalist Democrat. A lot of people are understandably upset."

The singer then said that when her and Elon were both living in Los Angeles that her side of the mattress had a hole in it and instead of replacing the mattress with a brand new one, Elon suggest they get one from her house.

She added: "But at the same time… Like, bro wouldn’t even get a new mattress. Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line. To the point where I was like, can we not live in a very insecure $40,000 house? Where the neighbours, like, film us, and there’s no security, and I’m eating peanut butter for eight days in a row?"

Grimes received backlash for her comments because we all know that even though Elon may not be living lavishly behind the scenes it's definitely not the same as actually living in poverty.

