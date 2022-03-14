Grimes is receiving backlash for saying billionaire Elon Musk lives "below the poverty line"

By Jazmin Duribe

Elon Musk is thought to have a net worth of $218 billion.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Grimes is being criticised after sharing that her billionaire boyfriend, Elon Musk, lives "below the poverty line" in an interview with Vanity Fair.

In case you didn't know, Grimes shares two children with Elon (named X and Y), who is thought to be worth a whopping $218billion. Elon is the founder of SpaceX, The Boring Company, Neuralink and OpenAI. He's also the Product Architect of Tesla and, according to Forbes, he's the richest person in the world.

But although he has more money than the average person could ever imagine spending, Grimes says that he actually lives a modest lifestyle. In fact, she revealed that fans turned on her once she started dating Elon because of his wealth and her political views.

READ MORE: Grimes unveils huge new "alien scars" back tattoo

Grimes is receiving backlash for saying billionaire Elon Musk lives "below the poverty line". Picture: @grimes via Instagram, Taylor Hill/Getty Images

"I feel really trapped between two worlds. I used to be so far left that I went through a period of living without currency, living outside," Grimes explained.

"I mean, when people say I’m a class traitor that is not…an inaccurate description. I was deeply from the far left and I converted to being essentially a capitalist Democrat. A lot of people are understandably upset."

The singer then said that when her and Elon were both living in Los Angeles that her side of the mattress had a hole in it and instead of replacing the mattress with a brand new one, Elon suggest they get one from her house.

She added: "But at the same time… Like, bro wouldn’t even get a new mattress. Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line. To the point where I was like, can we not live in a very insecure $40,000 house? Where the neighbours, like, film us, and there’s no security, and I’m eating peanut butter for eight days in a row?"

Grimes received backlash for her comments because we all know that even though Elon may not be living lavishly behind the scenes it's definitely not the same as actually living in poverty.

Is anyone going to break the news to Grimes that being cheap is not the same thing as being in poverty oh my God https://t.co/lAJWwzawnd pic.twitter.com/tXjY0yw62S — Britt (@britbrittbree) March 10, 2022

somehow grimes and musk playacting at being poor enrages me the way a 100m dollar yacht doesn't. like fuck you. living below the poverty line is a life or death situation, not your fucking aesthetic you vile pieces of shit.

my entire fucking day is ruined just reading about them. — Amrita (@amritaIQ) March 11, 2022

I usually love when two weirdos get together and are weirdos together in love but I’m going to need Grimes to shut up about how Elon “lives below” the poverty line when the dude is a billionaire and there is kids starving in every community in the “richest” country in the world — sommer (@sommermae_) March 11, 2022

did grimes really say that elon sometimes lives BELOW the poverty line, its the whiteness and priviledge behind that 💀🤢 — adenosine triphosphate (@SanElDestructor) March 10, 2022

Grimes said Elon Musk lives in an “insecure 40,000 house below the poverty line.” This is apparently the house. Like wow. I too live in a studio apartment. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/igAOaBPmmP — ✨K✨ (@strugglesaurus) March 12, 2022

Is this a joke. pic.twitter.com/V2afqmOyjb — 🔴 LIVE NOW ON TWITCH 🔴 (@uhmmkristina) March 10, 2022

So not only is Grimes a class traitor, but she thinks being cheap and not wanting to spend your vast amount of hoarded wealth is the same thing as living below the poverty line and struggling to survive every single day. Got it. — Natalie Portman’s Biceps (@the_m0rrigan) March 13, 2022

Grimes that isn’t far left, that’s performative poverty https://t.co/B59p2ahXx7 — my @ is not my name. ᛥ (@martinblackw0od) March 10, 2022

What do you think of Grimes comments? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!