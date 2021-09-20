Grimes says she doesn't identify with the word "mother"

20 September 2021, 12:36

By Sam Prance

Grimes' son, X Æ A-12, calls her by her first name.

Grimes has revealed in a new interview that she doesn't identify with the word "mother". Her son calls her by her first name.

Last year (May 4), Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed their first child together into the world. Grimes gave birth to a baby boy and the couple later revealed that they had named him: X Æ A-12 Musk. Grimes later explained that the name is based on the unknown variable X, her spelling of Artificial Intelligence, Elon's favourite aircraft and her favourite song 'Archangel'.

READ MORE: Grimes unveils huge new "alien scars" back tattoo

Now, Grimes has opened up about what X Æ A-12 calls her and she's confirmed that "mother" is not a word that they use.

What is Grimes' real name?

Grimes says she doesn't identify with the word "mother"
Grimes says she doesn't identify with the word "mother". Picture: Taylor Hill/WireImage, @grimes via Instagram

Grimes' real name is Claire Elise Boucher and X Æ A-12 calls her just that. Speaking to Vogue in her recent getting ready for the MET Gala video, Grimes said: "I think having a baby was a big rebirth for me, like artistically. Being a mother feels weird to say. For some reason, I don't identify with that word."

She then explained that her son has never called her mother. "Which is also really weird because X, he says 'Claire,' but he doesn't say 'mama.' Which is so... I'm like, 'How are you...?' Like, maybe he can sense my distaste for the word 'mother.'"

Grimes ended by adding: "I don't even know why I have a distaste for [the word] because I respect … I just, I don't, I can't identify with it, weirdly."

