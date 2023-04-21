Hailey Bieber says she's struggled with her mental health amid Selena Gomez drama

By Katie Louise Smith

"My mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least."

Hailey Bieber has taken to social media to share a message about her mental health amid the ongoing social media onslaught she has faced this year.

In case you've been out of the celebrity loop lately, you may have missed all the drama that recently went down between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez. Kylie Jenner was also involved in some parts of the whole thing too, accused of shading Selena alongside Hailey.

The whole thing got so out of hand that Selena herself even had to address the situation and ask her fans to stop sending Hailey death threats and hateful comments. Hailey later thanked Selena in a statement of her own.

It sounds like Hailey has still been struggling with those comments – which are still continuing to flood her social media accounts – and she's now opened up about it.

Hailey Bieber says she's experienced the "saddest, hardest moments" of her adult life in 2023. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, @haileybieber via Instagram

"I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time," Hailey wrote on her Instagram story, referring to a meme she shared about her mental health a few weeks ago.

"But truthfully, since 2023 started, I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life, and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least," she continued. "And I know so many other people feel the way I feel, so just know you're not alone."

"That being said, let's keep being there for one another," she then added. "Let's be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers. Let's just be there for people. Let's keep showing up for each other even when it's hard. We're better together."

Hailey Bieber shares update on her mental health amid social media trolling. Picture: @haileybieber via Instagram

Hailey didn't mention Selena or Selena's fans by name, but it's fairly likely that is partly what she's referring to.

There's been no further comments from Selena or Hailey in regards to the drama, yet the hateful comments are still swarming every social media post shared by Hailey despite Selena's calls for her fans to stop.

