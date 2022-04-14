Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey responds to cosmetic surgery rumours

By Jazmin Duribe

"Not y’all thinking i got boob implants whattt."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Halle Bailey has addressed rumours that she has had cosmetic surgery.

In case you didn't know, Halle is one half of musical duo Chloe x Halle alongside her older sister Chloe Bailey. As well as being a talented actress and being endorsed by Beyoncé herself (!!!), Halle is now set to play Ariel in the upcoming live-action Disney movie, The Little Mermaid.

But with all of that going on, it seems people are choosing to discuss Halle's body. On Thursday (Apr 14), Halle decided to shut down any rumours about tweaking her appearance on Twitter.

The 22-year-old actress tweeted: "Lmaooo not y’all thinking i got boob implants whattt. No ma'am God gave me these and gave Chloe the booty."

READ MORE: Bella Hadid says she regrets having a nose job at the age of 14

Halle Bailey. Picture: Alamy, @hallebailey via Instagram

Halle's older sister Chloe, 23, has also been subject to rumours surrounding her body too. Since focusing more on her solo career, Chloe has reworked her image and leaned into her sex appeal. In February, she shared a video of herself walking down a corridor and posing in a skintight outfit on social media, which led to fans asking if she had got her "body done".

In response, Chloe tweeted: "Oh man I wish I did then I wouldn’t have to workout and diet so hard."

Halle and Chloe continue to effortlessly shut down any rumours about themselves in the most polite way possible and that's partly down to the fact they're so grateful to their fans, and to each other, for their support throughout their career.

"It just feels so surreal to be doing meetings [with] all these people that I'm such big fans of and sometimes you feel like you have imposter syndrome," Halle explained in an interview with E!.

"Chlöe was lifting my spirits up the other day like, 'No, you're meant to be in there too.' I think that's just so powerful and so special to have someone like her in my life where she can just remind me of that."

lmaooo not y’all thinking i got boob implants whattt😭no ma’am God gave me these and gave chloe the booty 😂 — Halle (@HalleBailey) April 14, 2022

Halle continued: "My sister empowers me every day just by being herself and watching how hard she works. I think that I've always had a great example in her growing up of what I would like to be and what impact I would want to have on people."