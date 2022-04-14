Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey responds to cosmetic surgery rumours

14 April 2022, 12:01

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Not y’all thinking i got boob implants whattt."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Halle Bailey has addressed rumours that she has had cosmetic surgery.

In case you didn't know, Halle is one half of musical duo Chloe x Halle alongside her older sister Chloe Bailey. As well as being a talented actress and being endorsed by Beyoncé herself (!!!), Halle is now set to play Ariel in the upcoming live-action Disney movie, The Little Mermaid.

But with all of that going on, it seems people are choosing to discuss Halle's body. On Thursday (Apr 14), Halle decided to shut down any rumours about tweaking her appearance on Twitter.

The 22-year-old actress tweeted: "Lmaooo not y’all thinking i got boob implants whattt. No ma'am God gave me these and gave Chloe the booty."

READ MORE: Bella Hadid says she regrets having a nose job at the age of 14

Halle Bailey.
Halle Bailey. Picture: Alamy, @hallebailey via Instagram

Halle's older sister Chloe, 23, has also been subject to rumours surrounding her body too. Since focusing more on her solo career, Chloe has reworked her image and leaned into her sex appeal. In February, she shared a video of herself walking down a corridor and posing in a skintight outfit on social media, which led to fans asking if she had got her "body done".

In response, Chloe tweeted: "Oh man I wish I did then I wouldn’t have to workout and diet so hard."

Halle and Chloe continue to effortlessly shut down any rumours about themselves in the most polite way possible and that's partly down to the fact they're so grateful to their fans, and to each other, for their support throughout their career.

"It just feels so surreal to be doing meetings [with] all these people that I'm such big fans of and sometimes you feel like you have imposter syndrome," Halle explained in an interview with E!.

"Chlöe was lifting my spirits up the other day like, 'No, you're meant to be in there too.' I think that's just so powerful and so special to have someone like her in my life where she can just remind me of that."

Halle continued: "My sister empowers me every day just by being herself and watching how hard she works. I think that I've always had a great example in her growing up of what I would like to be and what impact I would want to have on people."

WATCH: Sandra Bullock & Daniel Radcliffe Rate Their Own Top 3 Movies

Latest Celebrity News

Alabama Barker

Alabama Barker: 15 facts about Travis Barker's daughter you need to know
Khloe Kardashian admits True was photoshopped in viral Disneyland photos

Khloe Kardashian confirms daughter True was Photoshopped in Disneyland photos
Kim Kardashian says she'll wear diapers and "not go to the bathroom" in the name of fashion

Kim Kardashian says she'll wear diapers and "not go to the bathroom" in the name of fashion
Maisie Williams opens up about playing Arya Stark while going through puberty

Maisie Williams explains why she ‘resented’ playing Arya Stark when she hit puberty

News

Kendall Jenner says Kris Jenner texts her with 'reminders' for her to have a baby

Kendall Jenner says Kris Jenner is always 'pressuring' her to have a baby
Kendall Jenner doesn't know what "frugal" means in hilarious viral video

Kendall Jenner doesn't know what "frugal" means in hilarious viral video

Trending on PopBuzz

Will Simone Ashley be in Sex Education season 4?

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley will not return for Sex Education season 4

News

Global Awards 2022

The Global Awards 2022: All the winners revealed

News

Is Pete Davidson in The Kardashians? This is what Kim Kardashian has said

Is Pete Davidson in The Kardashians? This is what Kim Kardashian has said

News

Rihanna claps back at claims she's dressing inappropriately for a pregnant person

Rihanna claps back at claims she's dressing inappropriately for a pregnant person

Rihanna

Chloe Moriondo

Chloe Moriondo reflects on her coming out journey and paints a self-portrait | PopBuzz Meets

Features

Lizzo's latest outfit has received backlash.

Lizzo claps back at criticism for wearing thong leggings on private jet

Lizzo