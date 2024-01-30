Halle Bailey shuts down claims she "lied" about her pregnancy

30 January 2024, 17:32

Halle Bailey dances while pregnant with sister Chloe Bailey

By Sam Prance

Halle Bailey has opened up about why she didn't post about her pregnancy until she had given birth.

Halle Bailey has set the record straight following claims that she "lied" about her pregnancy after deciding to keep it private.

Earlier this month (Jan 7), Halle Bailey took to social media to announce that she had given birth to a boy named Halo, after keeping her pregnancy private. She shared a photo of her son's hand with the caption: "even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son. welcome to the world my halo."

Fans, friends and family have since congratulated Halle on the beautiful news. However, The Little Mermaid and The Color Purple star has also been subject to trolling online surrounding her pregnancy and now she's clapped back at the haters.

Halle Bailey shuts down claims she "lied" about her pregnancy
Halle Bailey shuts down claims she "lied" about her pregnancy. Picture: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images, @chloebaileywashere via TikTok

In a viral tweet, someone accused Halle of lying about her pregnancy. They wrote: "I don’t think people are mad she hid her pregnancy. People are more so annoyed that she went out of her way to lie and gaslight about it. Then, she shaded people and called them desperate. Now, she wants those same “desperate” people to know every little detail."

Shutting them down, Halle replied: "i never lied or even said anything about it honey, making a joke about my nose was the farthest i went. i’ll never understand why you are mad i protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same?"

As for why she's happy to post pictures now, Halle explained: "and i’m gonna share my pics now if i want to because my son is here safely, if u don’t wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you!"

Leave Halle Bailey alone challenge!

