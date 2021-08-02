Vine star Hayes Grier arrested after allegedly leaving man with brain damage in brutal robbery

By Jazmin Duribe

Grier's alleged victim William Markolf also sustained a broken left orbital bone, bruised ribs, head trauma and hearing loss.

Vine star and social media influencer Hayes Grier has been arrested after allegedly leaving a man with brain damage while attempting to steal his phone.

On Friday (July 30), 21-year-old Hayes was booked in Charlotte, North Carolina, after a warrant was issued to extradite him from Encino, California. He faces charges of felony conspiracy, common law robbery and assault causing serious bodily injury, TMZ reports.

Hayes and a co-conspirator, who has not yet been arrested, have been accused of assaulting William Markolf while trying to steal his $1,200 phone. William sustained multiple serious injuries stemming from the alleged attack including a broken left orbital bone, bruised ribs, head trauma, hearing loss and brain damage.

Vine star Hayes Grier arrested after allegedly leaving man with brain damage. Picture: Matthew Eisman/Getty Images, @hayesgrier via Instagram

Hayes has been a social media influencer since 2013, when he rose to fame on now-defunct video sharing platform Vine alongside his brother Nash Grier. He currently has 5.6 million followers on Instagram and 882,000 subscribers on YouTube.

In 2015, Hayes competed in Dancing With The Stars becoming the youngest male contestant to take part in the competition aged only 15. He also released a novel in 2016, Hollywood Days with Hayes, and starred in his own reality show called Top Grier.

Nash Grier and Hayes Grier visit the FNV (Fruits N Veggies) Green Room. Picture: GettyRick Diamond/Getty Images for Avocados From Mexico

Hayes was released after posting $17,500 bail and is due in court on Monday (Aug 2), Charlotte Observer reports. It's not clear if he will appear in Charlotte or California.