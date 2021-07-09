Glee's Heather Morris pays tribute to Naya Rivera with moving tattoo one year since she passed

Naya Rivera passed away last year aged 33.

Heather Morris and Kevin McHale have paid tribute to their friend and Glee co-star Naya Rivera on the one-year anniversary of her death.

Last year, the much-loved actress went missing while boating with her then four-year-old son Josey on Lake Piru, California. Sadly, Naya drowned and was found dead a few days later on July 8.

Both Heather and Kevin were incredibly close to Naya and decided to commemorate Naya's life with a tattoo. Heather opted for some words from one of Naya's final tweets and it's so touching.

Heather Morris and Kevin McHale get touching tribute tattoos to mark one-year since Naya Rivera passed.

On July 3, just a few days before her death, Naya tweeted: "No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you're alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised."

On Thursday (July 8), Heather revealed that she had got a tattoo of "tomorrow is not promised" on her forearm. In an Instagram post, Heather shared the process with her followers, including a video of her actually getting the tattoo and then the final result.

She added the caption: "It hasn’t gotten easier to write a caption. You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera. I’m so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between. Your legacy lives on in kindness and being 'that sassy queen' in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl."

Naya Rivera, Heather Morris and Kevin McHale. Picture: Alamy

Kevin also paid tribute to Naya with a tattoo of a bee on his arm. In a TikTok video, Kevin explained how "bee" was their nickname for each other.

Kevin captioned the video: "So my bf is a beekeeper and because today's a rough day, he brought me honeycomb because my and Naya's nickname for each other was bee. Miss you bee."