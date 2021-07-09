Glee's Heather Morris pays tribute to Naya Rivera with moving tattoo one year since she passed
9 July 2021, 11:52 | Updated: 9 July 2021, 11:57
Naya Rivera passed away last year aged 33.
Heather Morris and Kevin McHale have paid tribute to their friend and Glee co-star Naya Rivera on the one-year anniversary of her death.
Last year, the much-loved actress went missing while boating with her then four-year-old son Josey on Lake Piru, California. Sadly, Naya drowned and was found dead a few days later on July 8.
Both Heather and Kevin were incredibly close to Naya and decided to commemorate Naya's life with a tattoo. Heather opted for some words from one of Naya's final tweets and it's so touching.
READ MORE: Naya Rivera's father says Ryan Murphy never set up college fund promised to her son
On July 3, just a few days before her death, Naya tweeted: "No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you're alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised."
On Thursday (July 8), Heather revealed that she had got a tattoo of "tomorrow is not promised" on her forearm. In an Instagram post, Heather shared the process with her followers, including a video of her actually getting the tattoo and then the final result.
She added the caption: "It hasn’t gotten easier to write a caption. You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera. I’m so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between. Your legacy lives on in kindness and being 'that sassy queen' in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl."
Kevin also paid tribute to Naya with a tattoo of a bee on his arm. In a TikTok video, Kevin explained how "bee" was their nickname for each other.
Kevin captioned the video: "So my bf is a beekeeper and because today's a rough day, he brought me honeycomb because my and Naya's nickname for each other was bee. Miss you bee."