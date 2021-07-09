Glee's Heather Morris pays tribute to Naya Rivera with moving tattoo one year since she passed

9 July 2021, 11:52 | Updated: 9 July 2021, 11:57

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Naya Rivera passed away last year aged 33.

Heather Morris and Kevin McHale have paid tribute to their friend and Glee co-star Naya Rivera on the one-year anniversary of her death.

Last year, the much-loved actress went missing while boating with her then four-year-old son Josey on Lake Piru, California. Sadly, Naya drowned and was found dead a few days later on July 8.

Both Heather and Kevin were incredibly close to Naya and decided to commemorate Naya's life with a tattoo. Heather opted for some words from one of Naya's final tweets and it's so touching.

READ MORE: Naya Rivera's father says Ryan Murphy never set up college fund promised to her son

Heather Morris and Kevin McHale get touching tribute tattoos to mark one-year since Naya Rivera passed
Heather Morris and Kevin McHale get touching tribute tattoos to mark one-year since Naya Rivera passed. Picture: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images, @heatherrelizabethh via Instagram

On July 3, just a few days before her death, Naya tweeted: "No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you're alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised."

On Thursday (July 8), Heather revealed that she had got a tattoo of "tomorrow is not promised" on her forearm. In an Instagram post, Heather shared the process with her followers, including a video of her actually getting the tattoo and then the final result.

She added the caption: "It hasn’t gotten easier to write a caption. You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera. I’m so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between. Your legacy lives on in kindness and being 'that sassy queen' in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl."

Naya Rivera, Heather Morris and Kevin McHale
Naya Rivera, Heather Morris and Kevin McHale. Picture: Alamy

Kevin also paid tribute to Naya with a tattoo of a bee on his arm. In a TikTok video, Kevin explained how "bee" was their nickname for each other.

Kevin captioned the video: "So my bf is a beekeeper and because today's a rough day, he brought me honeycomb because my and Naya's nickname for each other was bee. Miss you bee."

Latest Celebrity News

At 35, Megan is only four years older than MGK.

Megan Fox hits back at criticism of the age gap between her and Machine Gun Kelly
Emma Corrin shows fans their first binder and opens up about their gender identity

Emma Corrin shows fans their first binder and opens up about their gender identity
Drake Bell reveals he has a son after pleading guilty to child endangerment

Drake Bell reveals he has a son after pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment
Jessie Cave played Lavender Brown in three Harry Potter movies

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave says she was "treated like a different species" after gaining weight in-between movies
Tom Holland and Nicki Minaj memes go viral after Zendaya kiss photos

All the funniest memes about Tom Holland and Zendaya's kiss

Viral

Tyler Posey confirms he's queer

Tyler Posey confirms he's queer

Trending on PopBuzz

Wendy Williams blasted for comments about TikTok star Swavy's death

Wendy Williams blasted for "disrespectful" segment about TikTok star Swavy's death

TikTok

Gossip Girl reboot: All the easter eggs and references to the original (so far)

Gossip Girl reboot: All the easter eggs and references to the original (so far)

Gossip Girl

What does white nail polish mean on TikTok?

What does white nail polish mean on TikTok? The viral trend explained

Viral

Legally Blonde originally need with Elle and Vivian as a lesbian couple

Legally Blonde originally ended with Elle and Vivian ending up together

News

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 soundtrack: Every song from the Netflix movie

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 soundtrack: Every song from the Netflix movie

News

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things

Sadie Sink: 15 facts about Stranger Things' Max you need to know

TV & Film