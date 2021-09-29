Honey Boo Boo, 16, confirms she's dating 20-year-old Dralin Carswell

29 September 2021, 11:35 | Updated: 29 September 2021, 11:44

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

The age of consent in the state of Georgia, where Honey Boo Boo lives, is 16 years old.

Honey Boo Boo has made her relationship with her boyfriend-of-six-months, Dralin Carswell, Instagram official.

Honey Boo Boo, real name Alana Thompson, shot to fame on controversial reality series Toddlers & Tiaras. The show followed the lives of the families of contestants competing in a children's beauty pageant. Alana and her mother June Shannon, known as Mama June, were an instant hit on the show and from there they landed their own spin-off series, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

The show ran from 2012 until 2014 when it was cancelled after it was revealed Mama June was dating a man convicted of child molestation. It was later revealed that the man had actually molested Anna Shannon, Alana's older sister, when she was only eight. Since then, Alana and her family have been the subject of multiple reality shows.

Honey Boo Boo, 16, confirms she's dating 20-year-old Dralin Carswell. Picture: Alamy, @honeybooboo via Instagram

On Monday (Sep 27), Honey Boo Boo shared an image with Dralin at the pumpkin patch. The couple were holding hands whilst wearing matching t-shirts and the word "bae" was placed over the photo. The picture has since been deleted from her Instagram page.

The Sun reports that Dralin is a 20-year-old college student who also lives in Georgia near Alana. In the state of Georgia, the legal age of consent is 16 years old. Honey Boo Boo turned 16 in August, which means she would have been 15 when they reportedly first started dating around six months ago.

Despite the four-year age difference, Alana's sisters are said to approve of the romance. "Dralin and Alana are attached at the hip and hang out together all the time. He was quiet at first, but he's like one of the family now. He's just as fun and crazy as the rest of them," a source told the publication.

Although the age of consent in Georgia is 16, fans have a problem with the age difference between Alana and Dralin.

