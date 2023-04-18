Ice Spice calls out Instagram for not letting her use her real name as a caption

18 April 2023, 15:06 | Updated: 18 April 2023, 15:11

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj twerk to new collab

By Sam Prance

Instagram removed a recent Ice Spice post using her real name for going against their community guidelines.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ice Spice has revealed that Instagram took down one of her posts simply because she used her real name as a caption in it.

Over the course of the past year, Ice Spice has become one of the most in demand names in music. From her viral hit single 'Munch (Feelin' U)' to her Top 5 PinkPantheress collab 'Boy's a Liar Pt. 2', people can't get enough of Ice Spice's signature flow and distinctive aesthetic. Just last week, Ice Spice teamed up with Nicki Minaj on a new remix of 'Princess Diana'.

READ MORE: Yungblud calls Matty Healy out for his Ice Spice comments

However, in spite of Ice Spice's fame and success, Instagram are now blocking her from using her real name as a caption.

What is Ice Spice's real name?

What is Ice Spice's real name?
What is Ice Spice's real name? Picture: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group, 10K Projects/Capitol Records

Ice Spice was born Isis Naija Gaston. According to The Cut, Ice came up with her stage name when she was 14 years old to use for a finsta account. Ice is short for Isis. Explaining how she came up with her stage name to Elle, Ice said: "I chose Ice Spice because it literally rhymes. Plus I love spicy food. I put hot sauce on everything."

Yesterday (Apr 17), Ice shared a photo from the 'Princess Diana' music video shoot with the caption: "ayo isis". However, it was removed from Instagram moments later. Ice then took to her stories to reveal that Instagram took it down for violating their guidelines.

Ice shared a screenshot of Instagram's message that read: "Your post has been removed. It goes against our Community Guidelines on violence or dangerous organisations." Ice captioned it: "can't type my name is ode".

It appears that Instagram thought Ice Spice was invoking the terrorist organisation ISIS when in reality she was just referencing her real name.

In Instagram's message they also wrote: "If you think we made a mistake, you can ask us to review our decision". In other words, it's possible that Instagram will reinstate the post if Ice contests it. We shall keep you posted with any updates.

