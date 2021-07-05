Jack Dylan Grazer comes out as bisexual and uses he/they pronouns

5 July 2021, 11:25

By Sam Prance

Jack Dylan Grazer opened up about his sexuality in an Instagram Live video.

Jack Dylan Grazer, who is best known for his iconic roles in IT, We Are Who We Are and Luca has just come out as bisexual.

Taking to Instagram last week (Jul 1), Jack Dylan Grazer opened up about his sexuality in a live video. The 17-year-old actor was responding to fan questions when someone asked him directly: "Are you gay?" Instead of ignoring the comment, Jack responded by simply smiling and saying: "I'm bi." He then quoted his Luca character by exclaiming: "Silenzio. Bruno!"

Fans also noticed that Jack updated his pronouns on Instagram to "he/they" shortly after the Instagram Live video ended.

READ MORE: Luca fans are convinced it's a gay love story and the memes are iconic

Jack Dylan Grazer comes out as bisexual and uses he/they pronouns
Jack Dylan Grazer comes out as bisexual and uses he/they pronouns. Picture: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Newscom/Alamy Live News, @jackdgrazer via Instagram

As it stands, Jack hasn't commented explicitly on his gender identity but people were quick to congratulate the beloved star for coming out as bisexual. One fan tweeted: "Jack dylan grazer coming out as bi and using he/they prns is probably the best thing that has happened and will happen to me today."

In his career to date, Jack has received widespread critical acclaim for his performances in multiple queer and queer-coded roles. Fraser is openly queer in the teen drama We Are Who We Are, and many Luca fans believe that Jack's character, Alberto, is gay.

Congratulations Jack!

