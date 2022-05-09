Jack Harlow criticised after being carried by two Black men at The Kentucky Derby

By Jazmin Duribe

"A white man being carried by two Black men in the south…"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jack Harlow is receiving backlash after a video of the 'First Class' rapper being carried by Black bodyguards at The Kentucky Derby went viral.

On Saturday (May 7), Jack attended the annual horse-racing event in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Jack was actually at the event with fellow rapper Drake and comedian Druski to film the music video for his song 'Churchill Downs', which features on his new album Come Home the Kids Miss You.

For the festivities, Jack rocked an off-white satin suit, sharp black tie and smart loafers. But Jack's outfit was not suitable for the muddy terrain so he enlisted the help of two Black men, who we can only assume are his bodyguards or members of his team, to carry him across the mud.

READ MORE: Jack Harlow shoots his shot with Dua Lipa in new song lyrics

Jack Harlow. Picture: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images, @KentuckyDerby via Twitter

The official Kentucky Derby account shared a video of Jack being carried at the event, alongside the caption: "Gotta keep the kicks clean for Riders Up @jackharlow." However, some people have criticised the optics of the video, noting that Jack was being carried by two Black men.

One person tweeted: "This is so offensive I can't believe you tweeted this." While another added: "A white man being carried by two Black men in the south."

A white man being carried by two Black men in the south https://t.co/S1XKhS6ZLH — Stop Donating to BLM National and Shaun King! (@WrittenByHanna) May 8, 2022

Jack Harlow. Your favorite rapper. pic.twitter.com/T6gSgAi4L5 — Scam Likely (@JaiyneDope) May 8, 2022

Could’ve just worn bags over the shoes, but nah do this instead. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Hugh Jasoul (@HughJasoull) May 8, 2022

This is so offensive I can't believe you tweeted this — Vaxxed (and boosted!) AF. MG (@iammoviegirl) May 8, 2022

aint a paycheck in the world worth Black men carrying a white man so he doesn't get dust on his shoes https://t.co/s2yZtZnMSH — TombRaider (@FireFlowerBae) May 8, 2022

Jack hasn't responded to the criticism yet, but the controversy comes following the release of his second studio album Come Home the Kids Miss You, which was released on May 6. The 15-song album features collaborations with Drake, Justin Timberlake and Lil Wayne.