Jacob Elordi calls out Hollywood's "frustrating" objectification of men

By Jazmin Duribe

"I don’t think it’s really a conversation that people have in regards to men."

Jacob Elordi has opened up about being objectified throughout his career and how damaging it can be.

The Euphoria actor shot to fame playing Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth franchise. The movies feature a lot of shirtless scenes and Jacob had to train twice a day, seven days a week in order to achieve his gym-honed build. That's when the attention and conversation about his body reached the mainstream, and that only intensified when he started playing psychotic jock Nate Jacobs in Euphoria (again, very heavy on the shirtless scenes).

In a new interview with Men's Health, Jacob has opened up about how his body constantly being the topic of discussion had an effect on him. "You learn quickly that what people take away from those movies is your stature and your figure. You have all sorts of aged people around the world only talking about what you look like," he explained.

Jacob Elordi calls out Hollywood's "frustrating" objectification of men. Picture: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images, Netflix

"I don’t think it’s really a conversation that people have in regards to men. It doesn’t keep me up at night, but it’s definitely frustrating."

Jacob added: "You’ll go to a shoot and you’ll be getting changed or something, and someone’s like, 'Oooaaah, would you look?' Can you imagine if I said to a woman, 'Daaaaamn, look at your waist!?' Like, see you later. I would never do that, but I think people see it on their screens, so they think it’s okay."

Jacob went on to reveal that he's worried how the constant focus on his body could affect how he sees himself. He continued: "It's a slippery slope to put all your value into the vanity of what your body looks like. Your body is going to deteriorate."

This hasn't been the first time Jacob has expressed his distain for his shirtless scenes, though. In a 2020 interview with the same publication, Jacob said that he hated people talking about his body in The Kissing Booth. He said: "At the time, I was super young and got thrown into a world where everyone wanted to talk about my body… It really fucking bothered me.

"I don’t identify with that whatsoever. I was trying to prove myself and be known as an actor. It was so much working out and I hated every second of it."

