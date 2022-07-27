Jamie Campbell Bower opens up about addiction and sobriety in powerful statement

By Sam Prance

"I am now 7 1/2 years clean and sober. I have made many mistakes in my life. But each day is a chance to start again."

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has opened up about battling addiction and his ongoing journey with sobriety.

Fans of Jamie Campbell Bower will no doubt already know that the beloved Vecna actor has always been candid about his struggles with addiction. Speaking about quitting drugs and his recovery process with i-D in 2019, Jamie said: "The most important thing is, and it’s the hardest thing to do, is just express exactly what it is that you’re feeling."

Now, Jamie has updated fans on his sobriety and given some powerful words of encouragement to anyone struggling.

Jamie Campbell Bower opens up about being sober and his battle with addiction. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Taking to Twitter today (Jul 27), Jamie tweeted: "12 and a half years ago I was in active addiction. Hurting myself and those around me who I loved the most. It got so bad that eventually I ended up in a hospital for mental health. I am now 7 1/2 years clean and sober."

He continued: "I have made many mistakes in my life But each day is a chance to start again. Atone for mistakes and grow. For anyone who wakes up thinking 'oh god not again' I promise you there’s a way."

Jamie ended by writing: "I’m so grateful to be where I am, I’m so grateful to be sober. I’m so grateful to be. Remember, we are all works in progress J x"

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, the following organisations may be able to help: