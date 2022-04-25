Supernatural's Jared Padalecki "lucky to be alive" after serious car accident

By Katie Louise Smith

Jared's former co-star Jensen Ackles shared the scary news with fans at a Supernatural convention this weekend.

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki was involved in a serious car accident and is "lucky to be alive", according to former co-star and on-screen brother Jensen Ackles.

Jensen made an appearance at a Supernatural convention in New Jersey on Sunday (April 24). Jared was also meant to attend the con, but was unable to show up because he was recovering from the crash.

Speaking to the audience at the convention, Jensen let fans know the reason behind Jared's absence: "He sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He’s sad he can’t be here. He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving. He was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive."

Jensen added: "And not only that but he's home recovering. The fact that he's not even in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car."

Jensen then went on to share that he had spoken with Jared, and that he was on the road to recovery.

"That airbag packs a punch. He’s like, ‘I feel like I went 12 rounds with Tyson,’" Jensen said. "But he is doing ok, and he’s moving around. But yeah, really, really bad car accident. Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social and he’ll be back with us soon.

"He’ll be back messing up mic stands before we know it. It’ll be great."

Jared also confirmed that there were no fatalities in the accident.

It's unclear when the car accident happened. Jared has not spoken about it on social media, but his latest message on Twitter saw him apologising to fans in New York after he was unable to attend an event on April 21st.

Fans were quick to share their messages of support to Jared, alongside the hashtag #WeLoveYouJaredPadalecki.

Wishing Jared Padalecki has a speedy recovery!

