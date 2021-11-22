Jeffree Star responds after Britney Spears deletes Instagram post praising his products

22 November 2021, 12:21

By Sam Prance

Jeffree Star sent Britney Spears a makeup package in the wake of her conservatorship being terminated.

Britney Spears has deleted an Instagram post praising Jeffree Star Cosmetics and now Jeffree's responded via his Instagram Stories.

Last week (Nov 19), Britney Spears took to Instagram to thank Jeffree Star for sending her a makeup package. The popstar wrote: "Thank you for sending me the coolest makeup ever." She added: "HOLY MIST is a MUST !!!! Jeffree Star, you're a genius." Britney's fans were then quick to educate her about Jeffree's problematic and racist past in the comments.

People also resurfaced an old video in which Perez Hilton and Jeffree made fun of Britney. In the clip, Perez says: "Boycott Britney Spears," and Jeffree adds: "Immediately." Perez also calls Britney a drug addict in the video and Jeffree exclaims: "Don't support her habit."

Shortly afterwards, Britney deleted her post and now Jeffree has reacted to the incident in a series of Instagram Stories.

Jeffree Star responds after Britney Spears deletes Instagram post praising Jeffree Star Cosmetics
Jeffree Star responds after Britney Spears deletes Instagram post praising Jeffree Star Cosmetics. Picture: @jeffreestar via Instagram, @britneyspears via Instagram

Yesterday (Nov 21), Jeffree posted took to his Stories to say: "Britney Spears supported me a few days ago and it really got some of you girls mad. She called me a genius. It's crazy that someone who has been in a mental prison for 13 years and finds joy in something and y'all got to bully her into deleting her post. That is so sad. I'm gonna film a video detailing it."

The 36-year-old then added: "This isn't drama. This is mental health. This is literally a woman that was locked in her house and been through hell and she was bullied for liking a makeup product. Motherfuckers can't let go of what happened 20 years ago in my past. Shout out to Britney Spears. I fucking love you. You're a legend"

Jeffree also said: "Everyone bringing up an old clip from when I was 19-years-old. Bitch, I'm in my 30s, get over it. I said a dumb comment about Britney Spears in like 2007."

Jeffree Star responds after Britney Spears deletes Instagram post praising Jeffree Star Cosmetics (2)
Jeffree Star responds after Britney Spears deletes Instagram post praising Jeffree Star Cosmetics (2). Picture: @britneyspears via Instagram

As it stands, Britney is yet to say anything and Jeffree is yet to release his video. We shall keep you posted with any updates.

