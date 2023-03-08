Jenna Ortega explains why she isn't interested in dating anyone

By Sam Prance

Jenna Ortega also opened up about why she ended her last relationship.

Jenna Ortega has opened up about her past romantic relationships and why she is not interested in dating anyone right now.

Chatting about a former flame on Dax Shepard's Armchair podcast, Jenna said: "I was in a relationship for a couple of years but I stopped it when things got too hectic." The 20-year-old then made clear: "And it had nothing to do with them, it was just strictly. I just couldn’t manage all the things."

Jenna didn't confirm who she was talking about but many fans think she was in a relationship with fellow Disney Channel actor Asher Angel. The pair often appeared on red carpets with each other and even dressed up as Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson for Halloween in 2018.

Now, Jenna has revealed why she is currently focusing on her career and avoiding all forms of romance for the time being.

Jenna Ortega opens up about dating and why she ended her last relationship. Picture: Amy Sussman/WireImage, Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Speaking with Elle about her lack of a love life, Jenna explained: "Maybe I am too obsessed with my work... but the idea of relationships stresses me out. And also being that vulnerable with someone and having to get to know someone that well and having someone see you for all that you are. My brain knows that I don’t need to think about that right now."

Knowing to avoid relationships while you're discovering yourself and establishing a career? Pretty wise words to live by.

Jenna also let slip that she doesn't like rom-coms in general. She said: "I hate being googoogaga over a boy. I think it’s secretly a pride thing. It’s a problem with a lot of female characters, that a lot of them are guy oriented or what they’re expressing or emoting is based on a guy’s position and a guy’s story."

Jenna Ortega and Asher Angel at Just Jared's 7th Annual Halloween Party. Picture: Getty

Discussing her fears and anxieties at large, Jenna said: "I am so fearful of disappointing the people in my life, or even people in public. I want to live up to people’s expectations, which is something that I need to get over, but I’m also scared that, I don’t know, maybe someone will get to know me too well and realize that I’m not all that."

Jenna said that she struggles to accept praise: "The kind words that I hear that they say about me through other people are unbelievable to me. I feel like just the people in my life see me in a way that I don’t really see myself."

