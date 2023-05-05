Jenna Ortega's lockscreen photo of Emma Myers has Wednesday fans sobbing

5 May 2023, 12:30

Jenna Ortega heads to 2023 Met Gala

By Katie Louise Smith

"I need a friendship like Emma and Jenna are you kidding me."

Another day, another viral moment for Jenna Ortega. The Wednesday star took to the iconic steps of the Met Gala earlier this week (May 1) for her first appearance at the exclusive star-studded event, dressed head to toe in a stunning Thom Browne look. But it's not her outfit that has gone viral on TikTok, it's her phone lockscreen photo.

While saying hi to the crowds after attending the event on Monday, fans caught a quick glimpse at Jenna's phone background as it flashed up as she walked past.

A video has now gone viral on TikTok of the moment in question, and fans have been able to identify the exact photo on Jenna's background based on the blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment.

The picture? It's an adorable photo of Jenna's friend and Wednesday co-star Emma Myers.

READ MORE: Jenna Ortega just cut off her hair and Emma Myers' comment sends fans wild

Jenna Ortega's lockscreen photo of Emma Myers is so adorable
Jenna Ortega's lockscreen photo of Emma Myers is so adorable. Picture: Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images, Netflix

Of course, Wednesday fans are sobbing over Jenna's cute tribute to her bestie Emma, with one fan writing: "I need a friendship like Emma and Jenna are you kidding me."

Another added: "Jenna having Emma as her lockscreen 😭😭😭🤍 THEY ARE EVERYTHING"

"W friend," one user wrote under a video on TikTok, commenting on how great of a friend Jenna is. Another added: "OH MY GOD THAT'S SO CUTEEE."

READ MORE: Jenna Ortega wishes Wednesday and Enid had ended up together

Speaking about her bond with Emma in real life, Jenna told Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast that she doesn't think she's "ever been so protective of somebody."

"I think about her all the time. I only ever want to make sure she's OK and good," Jenna said. "We get along so naturally. I'm so easily comfortable around her. I used to wake up every day in Romania and before I was even conscious, I would do voice memos and I would sing her a new song every day, talking about how beautiful and wonderful she was and how she was gonna have the best day ever. I've never had that desire or urge for anybody else."

Emma also echoed those sentiments in an interview with Variety back in January 2023. "We get along so well, I love Jenna," Emma said. "She's one of my closest friends. I think we have a different dynamic off screen, but I still don't think it's any less important or deep or beautiful than Enid and Wednesday's."

Obsessed with them!

