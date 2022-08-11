Jennette McCurdy's mother tried to stop her being friends with Miranda Cosgrove

Debbie McCurdy told Jennette McCurdy that she shouldn't get close to Miranda because "she doesn’t believe in God".

Jennette McCurdy has opened up about her friendship with Miranda Cosgrove and revealed that her mother tried to stop it.

iCarly fans will already know that Jennette McCurdy and Miranda Cosgrove became close friends IRL after playing BFFs Sam and Carly on screen. Jennette recently told BuzzFeed that she spent thanksgiving with Miranda last year and, speaking with Entertainment Tonight about their friendship, she said: "I love Miranda to pieces. I always will."

Jennette continued: "We totally still keep in touch. Not as often as we used to. Last I heard from her, she said that she was excited to read [my memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died] and sent a very supportive, lovely text. I can't wait for her to read it. I think she'll really like it. I think she'll laugh a lot. I think she'll relate to a lot."

Now, Jennette has explained in her new memoir that her mother didn't want Jennette to be friends with Miranda at all.

Jennette McCurdy's mother tried to stop her from becoming friends with Miranda Cosgrove. Picture: @jennettemccurdy via TikTok, Jason Merritt/Getty Images for AQUAhydrate

In I'm Glad My Mom Died, Jennette states that she didn't really get much of a chance to socialise with Miranda while filming the iCarly pilot. However, Miranda sent her a gift basket afterwards. She writes: "I’m really surprised that another child actor would be so nice to me. Usually, there’s such a sense of competition. This gesture is the opposite of that. I’m touched."

However, Jennette then explained that her abusive, Mormon mother, Debbie McCurdy, wasn't pleased with her relationship with Miranda. Jennette writes: "On set, Miranda said cuss words like 'shit' and 'ass', and she took the Lord’s name in vain at least 50 times a day. Mom warned me not to get too close to Miranda because she doesn’t believe in God."

By contrast, Debbie actively encouraged Jennette to be friends with Nathan Kress (Freddie) because of his religious background: "Nathan is OK for me to get close to, Mom says, because he does [believe]. Southern Baptists are no Mormons, but at least we’ve got Jesus in common."

I'm Glad My Mom died was released this week (Aug 9) and is available for sale at all major retailers.

