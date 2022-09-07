Jennette McCurdy reveals disturbing email she once got from her late mother

By Katie Louise Smith

"'You used to be my perfect little angel, but now you are nothing more than a little (all caps) slut, a floozy, all used up.'" [CW // Abuse]

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains details of child abuse that some readers may find triggering.

Jennette McCurdy has shared a disturbing email that her mother once sent her, disowning her and calling her an "ugly monster".

Former iCarly star Jennette released her bestselling memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, back in August. The book explores Jennette's life as a former child actor, her experiences at Nickelodeon, and sees her write frankly about her relationship with her mother, Debbie, and the abuse and manipulation she experienced up until her mother passed away of cancer in 2013, when Jennette was 21 years old.

A month after releasing the book, Jennette is set to sit down on the iconic Red Table Talk with hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris to discuss her revelations in more detail.

In a preview clip ahead of Wednesday's episode (Sept 7), Jennette read out the upsetting email that her mother Deb sent her, prompted by a photo she had seen of Jennette on TMZ.

Jennette McCurdy reveals disturbing email sent by her mother. Picture: Red Table Talk via Facebook Watch, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

"'Dear 'Nette, I am so disappointed in you,'" Jennette starts. "'You used to be my perfect little angel, but now you are nothing more than a little (all caps) slut, a floozy, all used up.'"

She continued: "'And to think you wasted it on that hideous ogre of a man. I saw the pictures on a website called TMZ. I saw you rubbing his disgusting hairy stomach. I knew you were lying about Colton.' (I had told her I was with a friend Colton.)"

"'Add that to a list of things you are: liar, conniving, evil,'" Jennette went on. "'You look pudgier too. It's clear you're eating your guilt.'"

Jennette continued: "'Thinking of you with his ding-dong inside of you makes me sick. Sick! I raised you better than this. What happened to my good little girl? Where did she go and who is this monster that has replaced her?'"

"'You're an ugly monster now. I told your brothers about you and they all said they disown you just like I do. We want nothing to do with you. Love, Mom — or should I say Deb since I am no longer your mother? P.S. Send money for a new fridge; ours broke.'"

At the end of the email, Jennette laughs, adding, "The P.S. gets me," as a shocked Willow Smith reacts by saying "Wow!"

Jennette McCurdy poses her with mother on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

Following the release of her book, Jennette explained and defended the reasoning behind its title, I'm Glad My Mom Died.

When asked about backlash to the title on Good Morning America, Jennette replied: "This title is, I get that it's attention-grabbing, but it's also something that I mean sincerely. I'm not saying it at all in a flippant way."

"I think that anyone who's experienced parental abuse understands this title and I think anybody who has a sense of humour understands this title and I'm not so concerned with the opinions of anybody else because this book is not for them."

When asked what her mother would think of the title if she were still alive, Jennette said: "I wouldn't have written the book if my mom were still alive. I would still have my identity dictated by her."

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by child abuse, the following organisations may be able to help.

Child Line – https://www.childline.org.uk/

The Child Help National Child Abuse Hotline – https://childhelphotline.org/

NSPCC – https://www.nspcc.org.uk/

Samaritans – https://www.samaritans.org/

