Jennifer Lawrence says she will be traumatised by her nudes leak "forever"

23 November 2021, 11:47

By Sam Prance

"Anybody can go look at my naked body without my consent, any time of the day."

Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her nudes being leaked in 2014 and the trauma that she's suffered as a result of it.

In 2014, Jennifer Lawrence and over 100 celebrities were victims to a hacking crime in which their private photos and videos were published on the internet without their consent. The iCloud leak included personal, nude photographs of Jennifer.

Speaking about the incident with Vanity Fair later that year, Jennifer said: "Just because I’m an actress, does not mean that I asked for this. It does not mean that it comes with the territory. It’s my body, and it should be my choice, and the fact that it is not my choice is absolutely disgusting."

Jennifer Lawrence says she will suffer the trauma of her nudes leak forever
Jennifer Lawrence says she will suffer the trauma of her nudes leak forever. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior, Rich Fury/Getty Images

Now, Jennifer has spoken to Vanity Fair about the violation again and revealed that she still experiences trauma as a result of it today. She said: "Anybody can go look at my naked body without my consent, any time of the day." The 31-year-old then added: "Somebody in France just published them. My trauma will exist forever."

Discussing her experience previously with The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 Jennifer said: "When the hacking thing happened, it was so unbelievably violating that you can’t even put it into words. I feel like I got gang-banged by the fucking planet — like, there’s not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me."

She continued: "You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process."

90th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
90th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet. Picture: Getty

Jennifer is currently doing promo for Don't Look Up, her first film in two years. The Netflix project stars Jennifer alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. They play two astronomers who do a press tour to warn people about an asteroid that will destroy Earth. Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and many other huge names will also appear in the film.

Don't Look Up is available worldwide on Netflix on December 24, 2021.

