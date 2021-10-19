Jessica Barden announces pregnancy on Instagram with baby bump photo

19 October 2021, 17:45

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

"I will never post my child on here so this is still a meme account"

Jessica Barden, star of The End Of The F***ing World, has announced she is pregnant (Oct 19).

Announcing the news on Instagram to her 2.1 million followers, Jessica posted a picture of herself with a baby bump while wearing a simple white shirt and blue jeans.

In the caption she wrote: "If I didn’t reply to you and you felt like I was avoiding you it’s because I was pregnant this whole year".

The 29-year-old actress continued: "Thank you to everyone I worked with in Australia, I am so grateful I got to work pregnant and I couldn’t of done it without everyone’s care and support. I absolutely love being someone’s mum. I will never post my child on here so this is still a meme account."

READ MORE: Alex Lawther and Jessica Barden react to The End of the F***ing World fan theories

Jessica Barden Pregnancy Photo
Jessica Barden Pregnancy Photo. Picture: Instagram @jessybarden

Due to the wording of Jessica's post, it seems like Jessica might have already had the baby but it's not immediately clear at the time of writing.

Friends and fans have flooded Jessica's Instagram post with messages of congratulations. The post has nearly 250,000 likes after just an hour.

This year, Jessica has been busy filming a new Netflix series called Pieces of Her, based on the thriller written by Karin Slaughter.

The series description on IMDB reads: "When a Saturday afternoon trip to the mall with her mother suddenly explodes into violence, an adrift young woman's conception of her mother is forever changed. As figures from her mother's past start to resurface, she is forced to go on the run and on that journey, begins to piece together the truth of her mother's previous identity and uncovers secrets of her childhood.

Jessica will play a character named Jane is all 8 episodes, and will star opposite Toni Colette and Game of Thrones star Joe Dempsie.

Big congratulations to Jessica!

