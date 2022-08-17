Joe Jonas, 33, is now the face of a new botox alternative named Xeomin

17 August 2022, 11:27

By Sam Prance

Xeomin is a "uniquely purified anti-wrinkle injection for frown lines".

Joe Jonas, who celebrated his 33rd birthday this week (Aug 15), has become the face of a botox alternative named Xeomin by Xeomin Aesthetic.

Xeomin is a "uniquely purified anti-wrinkle injection for frown lines" and, yesterday (Aug 16), they put out a brand new promo video starring Joe Jonas. In the video, Joe reveals that he uses Xeomin and explains why he loves the product so much.

Joe says: "Who wants to wake up looking like someone else? Not me. Whether I’m home or on the road or somewhere in between, I try to take care of my skin, because I believe less is more and I really care about what I put in my body. I want consistent results. I want something that keeps me, well, looking like me."

He ends by stating: "'Cause there's no one way to define beauty. With a smart toxin like Xeomin, it's on my terms."

READ MORE: Joe Jonas went trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois and it's so pure

Joe Jonas is now the face of a botox alternative named Xeomin
Joe Jonas is now the face of a botox alternative named Xeomin. Picture: Xeomin Aesthetic

Xeomin Aesthetic describe their product as "an FDA-approved treatment used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows in adults." However, the brand encourages customers to speak to their doctors before using Xeomin. The product can have "serious symptoms" that may spread "hours to weeks" after the initial injection.

According to their website and adverts, side effects from Xeomin can include the likes of allergic reactions, rashes, feeling faint, wheezing, asthma symptoms, dizziness, headaches, injection-site pain, eyelid drooping and swelling. If you already suffer from any existing skin conditions, it's recommended that you don't use Xeomin at all.

Joe isn't the first celebrity to team up with Xeomin. Gwyneth Paltrow, who is 49 years old, is the global face of the brand and she regularly promotes it on social media as well as her lifestyle website Goop.

