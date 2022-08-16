Joe Keery says it’s “ridiculous” that people only care about his hair

16 August 2022, 17:48

By Emma Kershaw

"It’s so stupid, honestly.”

He’s best known for his role as Stranger Things heartthrob Steve Harrington, along with other starring roles in blockbusters such as Free Guy and Molly’s Game, but during interviews, all anything people seem to ask Joe Keery about is his luscious locks.

Addressing the "ridiculous" and continuous questions, Joe told The Daily Beast: “It’s not something I have control over.”

"It’s just internet fodder that’s carried over and is now attached to me. I can’t really knock it. I have a career, so I have to be like, ‘Who cares? I’ll take it.’ But it’s also not something I care about at all. Still, people seem to really care about it and fixate on it, for whatever reason. It’s so stupid, honestly.”

Joe Keery is sick and tired of people asking him about his hair
Joe Keery is sick and tired of people asking him about his hair. Picture: Getty, Netflix

It's been happening to Joe for years, too. During an appearance on Megyn Kelly TODAY to promote Stranger Things 2, the talk show host marvelled over Joe’s mane, before asking if she could reach across to touch it, mere seconds after he had walked out on stage.

“So, the hair is amazing, even in person,” Megyn said. "...Is there any chance I can touch your hair?”

Most recently, during the season four premiere, even Millie Bobby Brown was asked about Joe’s hair. “Better hair, Eddie Munson or Steve Harrington?” the interviewer queries. “Steve Harrington, are you kidding me?” the actress responds.

Almost all of the interviews that Joe has ever done have been about his hair, and the man himself wants people to stop.

Megyn Kelly TODAY - Season 1
Megyn Kelly TODAY - Season 1. Picture: Getty

In a GQ profile published in August 2021, Joe revealed that he doesn’t wash his hair, and he that he actually turned down a deal from a haircare brand.

"I think it would just be so lame for the majority of people. It would be a sellout move, don't you think?" he told the outlet, also confirming that the haircare brand in question offered him a “bunch of money.”

Note to self: Do NOT ask Joe Keery about his hair if I ever meet him.

