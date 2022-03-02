Joey King gets engaged to boyfriend Steven Piet

By Sam Prance

Joey King is officially engaged. Last week (Feb 22), Steven Piet proposed to her and Joey has just shared the exciting news.

Fans of Joey King will already know that the Kissing Booth actress has been dating Steven Piet for two years. Steven was a producer on The Act and the couple fell in love while Joey was playing Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the critically acclaimed show. Since then, the 22-year-old and the 31-year-old have shared glimpses of their relationship on social media.

Now, Joey and Steven have taken to Instagram to reveal that they are getting married alongside their engagement photos.

Joey King gets engaged to boyfriend Steven Piet. Picture: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+, @joeyking via Instagram

Yesterday (Mar 1), Joey shared a series of photos of her and Steven embracing as well as a shot of her Mociun engagement ring with the caption: "I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy."

She continued: "I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you. The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive."

Joey ended the post by writing: "I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it."

Meanwhile, Steven took to his own Instagram page to post a selection of different photos with the caption: "The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together. A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations."

He added: "Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter. You've unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed."

Stars including Vanessa Hudgens, Lana Condor and Kiernan Shipka all took to Joey's Instagram comments to congratulate her. Not to mention, Joey's best friend Sabrina Carpenter wrote: "still getting used to our open relationship but really happy for you guys".

Congratulations Joey and Steven!