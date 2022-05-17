Johnny Depp fans slammed for "harassing" his daughter Lily-Rose Depp

17 May 2022, 12:05 | Updated: 17 May 2022, 12:17

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

People have been leaving abusive comments on Lily-Rose's Instagram because of her father's ongoing defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Johnny Depp fans have been criticised for "harassing" his daughter Lily-Rose Depp on social media because she hasn't spoken publicly about his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

On April 11, a public trial started in Fairfax, Virginia, after Johnny sued his ex-wife Amber for defamation over a 2018 The Washington Post article she had written that suggested Johnny had been violent and abusive during their relationship. Amber then countersued and accused the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor of filing the lawsuit to continue his campaign of "abuse and harassment".

Johnny has requested $50m in damages, while Amber has asked for $100m and immunity against Depp’s claims. The trial is still ongoing and a verdict has not been reached.

READ MORE: 1 million Johnny Depp fans sign petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2

Johnny Depp fans slammed for "harassing" his daughter Lily-Rose Depp
Johnny Depp fans slammed for "harassing" his daughter Lily-Rose Depp. Picture: STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images, Alamy

Johnny's fans have been defending him both outside the court and on social media, especially on TikTok. But now, Johnny's fans have turned their attention to his 22-year-old daughter Lily-Rose and they have been hounding her on social media for not publicly supporting her father.

The actress has not shared a post on Instagram since April 9 – before the trial even began – but her comment section is full of people harassing her. On Friday (May 13), a viral tweet shared screenshots of the comment section on one of Lily's posts and all the comments were asking her about her father.

On her post dated April 9, a troll asked: "Why aren't you helping your dad?" Another user criticised Lily-Rose for being vocal about her support for the Black Lives Matter movement but for not posting her father: "Only reason she's famous it's because of her dad and she posts absolutely nothing about him and how Amber Heard is destroying his career, but she have BLM on her stupid profile."

Lily-Rose Depp Comments
Lily-Rose Depp Comments. Picture: @lilyrose_depp via Instagram

Lily-Rose is notoriously quite private and she obviously has absolutely no obligation to speak about her father, or share anything she doesn't want to on social media.

People have been quick to defend her against the online abuse.

While Lily-Rose hasn't addressed the current defamation case, she has previously defended her father following allegations of abuse from Amber.

In a now-deleted 2016 Instagram post, Lily-Rose shared a photo of herself with her father when she was a child, and captioned the image: "My dad is the sweetest most loving person I know, he's been nothing but a wonderful father to my little brother and I, and everyone who knows him, would say the same."

WATCH: Dove Cameron Says Her Ex Was A "Bad Kisser"

Latest Celebrity News

Christine Quinn hides under table after being confronted by anti-fur protesters

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn hides under desk as anti-fur protesters storm book signing
Dylan O'Brien and Camila Cabello sing Miley Cyrus' The Climb together at karaoke bar

Dylan O'Brien and Camila Cabello sing Miley Cyrus' The Climb together at karaoke bar

Camila Cabello

Millie Bobby Brown sparks Britney Spears comparisons with her latest appearance

Fans think Millie Bobby Brown should play young Britney Spears in a biopic
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott slammed for bringing Stormi to the Billboard Awards

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott slammed for bringing Stormi to the Billboard Awards
The Kardashians accused of covering up Astroworld tragedy with "fake" Kendall Jenner scene.

The Kardashians accused of covering up Astroworld tragedy with "fake" Kendall Jenner scene
Kylie Jenner fans are losing it over her "perfect" driver’s license photo

Kylie Jenner fans are losing it over her "perfect" driver’s license photo

Trending on PopBuzz

Stranger Things cast: Now vs. then

Here's what the Stranger Things kids look like now vs. 2016

Stranger Things

What is the Gauntlet Challenge on TikTok?

What is the Gauntlet Challenge? The TikTok trend explained

Viral

Drag Race queens are dragging Gia Gunn for saying DragCon had zero beauty and glamour

Drag Race queens clap back at Gia Gunn for saying DragCon had 'zero beauty and glamour'

RuPaul's Drag Race

All the memes about Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion at the Billboard Music Awards

All the memes about Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion at the Billboard Music Awards

Viral

Harry Styles says he still has a "deep love" for his One Direction bandmates

Harry Styles opens up about his current relationship with his One Direction bandmates

Harry Styles

Calvin Klein features pregnant trans man in latest ad

Calvin Klein features pregnant trans man in latest ad

Fashion