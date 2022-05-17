Johnny Depp fans slammed for "harassing" his daughter Lily-Rose Depp

By Jazmin Duribe

People have been leaving abusive comments on Lily-Rose's Instagram because of her father's ongoing defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp fans have been criticised for "harassing" his daughter Lily-Rose Depp on social media because she hasn't spoken publicly about his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

On April 11, a public trial started in Fairfax, Virginia, after Johnny sued his ex-wife Amber for defamation over a 2018 The Washington Post article she had written that suggested Johnny had been violent and abusive during their relationship. Amber then countersued and accused the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor of filing the lawsuit to continue his campaign of "abuse and harassment".

Johnny has requested $50m in damages, while Amber has asked for $100m and immunity against Depp’s claims. The trial is still ongoing and a verdict has not been reached.

Johnny's fans have been defending him both outside the court and on social media, especially on TikTok. But now, Johnny's fans have turned their attention to his 22-year-old daughter Lily-Rose and they have been hounding her on social media for not publicly supporting her father.

The actress has not shared a post on Instagram since April 9 – before the trial even began – but her comment section is full of people harassing her. On Friday (May 13), a viral tweet shared screenshots of the comment section on one of Lily's posts and all the comments were asking her about her father.

On her post dated April 9, a troll asked: "Why aren't you helping your dad?" Another user criticised Lily-Rose for being vocal about her support for the Black Lives Matter movement but for not posting her father: "Only reason she's famous it's because of her dad and she posts absolutely nothing about him and how Amber Heard is destroying his career, but she have BLM on her stupid profile."

Lily-Rose Depp Comments. Picture: @lilyrose_depp via Instagram

Lily-Rose is notoriously quite private and she obviously has absolutely no obligation to speak about her father, or share anything she doesn't want to on social media.

People have been quick to defend her against the online abuse.

so do they think harassing his daughter is going to make him win the case or is now every woman around him an enemy ? https://t.co/zvnRpkgXSg — 🐻‍❄️⁷ | 27 🎰 (@userbfIy) May 16, 2022

“you post your tits more than your dad” tell me again how depp stans actually care about him and arent using his case as a vehicle for misogyny. https://t.co/tRXRRdP4BV — jules (@girIfaiI) May 14, 2022

They hate women so much they’re even going after his own daughter now… 😭 https://t.co/2cXnFUrbys — not lindsay lohan (@cocainecross) May 14, 2022

this is why i’m convinced that most of the people supporting johnny depp don’t actually care about male victims of abuse, they just want an excuse to harass women under the guise of moral superiority https://t.co/iUj3ExYPnn — zi ✡︎ (@oofouchoww) May 14, 2022

“support your father regardless of your relationship with him” is genuinely one of the most vile things u could say to someone like ive been on the end of that and its a disgusting thing to hear https://t.co/Fs211U8bh1 — lainee (@laineeonfilm) May 14, 2022

Y’all harassing her over a man y’all have never met. Parasocial relationships are a disease. Y’all have no consideration that maybe all this is difficult for her, y’all feel entitled to her time & energy. It’s sick https://t.co/mL22zOX094 — Anastasia Gracia (@agracia623) May 15, 2022

While Lily-Rose hasn't addressed the current defamation case, she has previously defended her father following allegations of abuse from Amber.

In a now-deleted 2016 Instagram post, Lily-Rose shared a photo of herself with her father when she was a child, and captioned the image: "My dad is the sweetest most loving person I know, he's been nothing but a wonderful father to my little brother and I, and everyone who knows him, would say the same."