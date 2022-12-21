JoJo Siwa drags ex-girlfriend Avery Cyrus in viral TikTok video

Avery Cyrus has now responded to JoJo's video in a statement.

JoJo Siwa appears to have called her out ex-girlfriend Avery Cyrus for using her to "grow her career" in a viral TikTok video.

Shortly after JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus confirmed that they had broken up last week (Dec 17), JoJo appeared to take shots at Avery on her mother's (Jessalynn Siwa's) Instagram stories. Pacing back and forth JoJo said that she was mad. She then explained: "Because I got used, for views and for clout. I got tricked into being told I was loved and I got fucking played."

Now, JoJo has made her anger even more explicit by taking to TikTok to seemingly explain why she broke up with Avery.

JoJo Siwa drags ex-girlfriend Avery Cyrus in viral TikTok video. Picture: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage, @itsjojosiwa via TikTok

In a TikTok video that she posted yesterday (Dec 17), JoJo reenacted an ex asking her "But I love you, why are you breaking up with me??!!! There's someone else?" While JoJo doesn't mention Avery by name, she then added: "You told one of my best friends that you were excited to be dating me bc you're "growing your career and wanna get to the top..."

Naturally, fans have deduced that the video must be aimed at Avery based on what JoJo has currently said about their split. If that weren't enough, JoJo captioned the viral video: "And when I said I just wanted to be friends so I didn't lead you on after an unplanned hookup you wanted nothing to do with me because there was nothing to gain anymore."

The video has currently been viewed over 5.1 million times.

In response, Avery has since released a statement to E! News defending herself. She said: "From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends. The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family. I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me. And I'm saddened and confused by the situation."

