JoJo Siwa's "inappropriate" children's card game has been pulled from stores following backlash

By Jazmin Duribe

The JoJo's Juice card game has now been pulled from stores.

JoJo Siwa has apologised for a card game marketed to her young fans featuring "inappropriate" questions.

The game, called JoJo's Juice, was intended for kids aged six and above, and featured questions on brightly-coloured flashcards. Players then have to write the answers to the questions on dry-erase bows.

Some questions were innocent like "Who knows JoJo best?" and "Truth or dare?". However, other questions asked about kissing, dating, twerking and nudity. For example, "Have you ever stolen from a store?", "Have you ever walked in on someone naked or had someone walk in on you?", "Who in this room would you most like to date?" and "Have you ever gone outside without underwear (a bathing suit doesn't count)?".

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa has dyed her hair brown and the internet is losing it

JoJo Siwa's "inappropriate" children's card game has been pulled from stores following backlash. Picture: @itsjojosiwa via Instagram, Heather Watson via Facebook

The game was available for purchase on Walmart and Amazon for around $20 and it incited negative reviews from concerned parents.

A social media user named Heather Watson garnered millions of views on a TikTok video exposing the content of JoJo's Juice. On Facebook, she wrote: "If your CHILD has this JOJO game..I think it belongs in the trash. I am just 😳😳 what in the actual... look at these questions, dares etc. This world is SICK!"

However, Heather isn't the only parent who has raised the alarm about the game. Reviews dating back to 2018 on both Walmart and Amazon show buyers scoring the game negatively after deeming it inappropriate for its target age range. A one-star Walmart review of the game from December 2018, read: "Very inappropriate game for kids; rated for three and up but asks questions about you being naked and everything else. wouldn't recommend this game for any child of any age!!"

If your CHILD has this JOJO game..I think it belongs in the trash. I am just 😳😳 what in the actual... look at these questions, dares etc. This world is SICK! Posted by Heather Watson on Friday, January 1, 2021

JoJo has now apologised for fronting the game on Instagram, claiming she was unaware it featured such "inappropriate" content. She said: "Now, when companies make these games they don't run every aspect by me so I had no idea about the types of questions that were on these playing cards. Now when I first saw this I was really really really upset at how gross these questions were and so I brought it to Nickelodeon's attention immediately, and since then they have been working to stop this game being made and [also get it] pulled from all shelves wherever it's being sold."

She continued: "I hope you all know that I would never ever ever have approved or agreed to be associated with this game if I would have seen these cards before they started selling it. I love you all so much, thank you for bringing it to my attention so I can put a stop to it and get it fixed immediately."

On Monday (Jan 4), Nickelodeon and JoJo's Juice manufacturer Spin Master announced the game would be pulled in a statement to Insider.

The statement read: "We respect and value the relationship JoJo Siwa has with her fans and take the concerns raised regarding the game 'JoJo's Juice' very seriously. This game is no longer being manufactured and we have requested that retailers pull any remaining product from their shelves."