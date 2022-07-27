Candace Cameron Bure responds to JoJo Siwa calling her the "rudest celebrity she's ever met"

By Sam Prance

JoJo Siwa made the comments about Candace Cameron Bure in a viral TikTok video.

Full House star Candace Cameron Bure has now responded to JoJo Siwa calling her the "rudest celebrity she's ever met".

Earlier this week (Jul 25), JoJo Siwa posted a viral TikTok video in which she revealed everything from her "celebrity crush" to the "nicest celebrity she's ever met" by quickly showing her followers photos of them. She also included a photo of the "rudest celebrity she's ever met" and, even though it was hard to see, fans spotted that it was Candace Cameron Bure.

Since then, JoJo's fans have been calling out Candace online and now Candace has responded directly to JoJo's video.

Candace Cameron Bure responds to JoJo Siwa calling her the "rudest celebrity she's ever met”. Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, @candacecbure via Instagram

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Jul 26), Candace posted a video in which she explained: "So I was finally able to talk to JoJo this morning. I called her and we had a great conversation. She was like, 'Hey, how ya doing?' and I kinda said, 'Well, I've been better. What happened?' And she said, 'Ah, you know, it was a silly TikTok trend. I didn't think it was a big deal.'"

Candace then said: "And I said, 'Well, it was a big deal but what did I do to you? 'Cause I only remember that we met at the Kelly Clarkson Show and that went really great. She was like, 'Yeah I know. It was great and you're super nice.'" Candace then revealed that JoJo told her that she had refused to take a picture with JoJo on a red carpet when JoJo was 11.

Candace continued: "I go, 'Oh I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart. I feel crummy. JoJo, I'm so sorry. Please know that as a mum, I hate that I made you feel that way and I'm sorry to your mum too that I did that to your daughter.'"

Candace ended the video by calling for JoJo and other celebrities to be more "mindful" of their platform. She stated: "The lesson that we can learn is to be mindful that no matter how many followers you have, even a 10 second trending TikTok video can do damage, because our words matter and our actions matter. There’s no drama. That’s the tea."

As it stands, JoJo is yet to delete her original video or publicly respond to Candace. We shall update you if she does.

