JoJo Siwa celebrates one year since coming out in touching Instagram post

By Jazmin Duribe

"I feel like I was put on this earth to be a role model for kids, and letting all the kids of the world know that loving everyone for who they are no matter what is something that I will always believe in and always share."

Can you believe it's been a whole year since JoJo Siwa came out!?

Last January, JoJo broke the internet after sharing a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt that read: "Best gay cousin ever." Just days before, the Dance Moms star had shared a TikTok video lip-synching to Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way', which led to speculation about her sexuality. She then confirmed that she was a proud member of the LGBTQ community.

Since then, JoJo has been living her best life, celebrating Pride Month and inspiring young LGBTQ+ people. So to mark her coming out anniversary, JoJo shared her original t-shirt photo on Instagram alongside a heart-warming caption.

JoJo Siwa celebrates one year since coming out in touching Instagram post. Picture: LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images, @jojosiwa via Instagram

She wrote: "In the last 365 days I've felt more love than ever. A year ago today I posted this picture and shared with the world that I was gay. I get asked a lot 'was coming out scary for you'… and the answer is yes of course, anything that’s different about you is scary, however… it’s what makes me… me. So I had no fear with sharing it with the world.

"I also get asked a lot 'your demographic is so young are you worried about telling kids your gay'. Truthfully I feel like I was put on this earth to be a role model for kids, and letting all the kids of the world know that loving everyone for who they are no matter what is something that I will always believe in and always share."

To finish the post, she continued: "Please never forget that no matter who you are, what you look like, who you LOVE that you are absolutely perfect. thank you for showing me the most love throughout this year and throughout my entire life. I love you all."

On Friday (Jan 21), JoJo echoed the same sentiment while speaking to her fans at her concert at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield. Posting a TikTok of her speech, JoJo said: "Before I sing this next song, I have something that I want to talk about. A year ago, I posted a picture that changed my life. It was me wearing a T-shirt. It said 'best gay cousin ever'. That shirt changed my life because that's how I told the Internet that I was gay."

Aww. Happy anniversary JoJo!