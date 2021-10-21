JoJo Siwa stuns judges and scores perfect 40 on Dancing With The Stars

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson dominated DWTS' Grease themed night.

JoJo Siwa made history last month after it was announced that she would be competing on Dancing With The Stars as one half of the show’s very first same-sex dance couple.

The former Dance Moms star-turned-YouTuber, icon and millionaire businesswoman was paired with pro-dancer Jenna Johnson, and the two have been dominating the dance floor week in, week out with their incredible routines.

This week, during a Grease-themed night, JoJo and Jenna danced an emotional Foxtrot to 'Look At Me I'm Sandra Dee (Reprise)', and absolutely blew the audience, her fellow competitors and the judges away with her routine.

Blew them away so spectacularly in fact, that she and Jenna managed to score 10's across the board for the dance.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson score perfect 40 on DWTS
JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson score perfect 40 on DWTS. Picture: Christopher Willard via Getty Images

Ahead of their dance, JoJo and Jenna opened up about how the song related to their journey on the show so far. Much like how Frenchy took Sandy under her wing in the movie, Jenna has done the same for JoJo.

JoJo said: "The song is all about Sandy reflecting and Frenchy helping her get to who she wants to be. That has been me and Jenna for the last five weeks."

JoJo also confessed that she was very self-conscious about herself when she first joined the show, and that Jenna gave her the confidence and the courage to be okay with herself: "Jenna has changed my perspective of who I am in my brain, and that's something that I'm forever grateful for."

JoJo and Jenna managed to pick up a perfect 40/40 score for their routine, taking them to the top of the leaderboard and earning them the title of the first couple to score 40 in the competition so far.

Their dance even prompted head judge Len Goodman to stand up and commend the pair on the "quality of their technique" and the "artistry that they produced". Bruno Tonioli called the routine “the most exquisite interpretation of the importance and power of friendship".

Derek Hough also added that the pair’s routine was “absolutely pristine”, with Carrie Ann Inaba calling it "perfection".

WE LOVE TO SEE IT!

