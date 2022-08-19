JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie Prew have broken up again

"Not everything has to be messy and gross because it’s not, and I just want to clear the air."

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have parted ways for a second time.

The on-again, off-again couple reconciled for a brief period this summer, but they’ve once again called it quits. JoJo’s ex-girlfriend Kylie confirmed the split in an Instagram Live session that has been doing the rounds on TikTok.

In the livestream that took place in August 2022, Kylie explained that she had been single for “almost two months”.

Kylie Prew confirms she and JoJo have broken up again
Kylie Prew confirms she and JoJo have broken up again. Picture: Jerritt Clark/GC Images, Leon Bennett/Getty Images

“I don’t like drama and it makes me really, really anxious and so I don’t want to talk about it for a while, but, um, someone asked me just now if I was single [and] I am,” the 18-year-old said. “I’ve been single for almost two months and it’s OK. It’s not deep, I promise. Everything’s fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it’s not, and I just want to clear the air.”

Kylie went on to say that both she and JoJo are “safe, happy and healthy” and that’s “all that matters,” reiterating that the split doesn’t have to be dramatic because it gives “everyone unwanted anxiety.”

In April 2022, JoJo hinted that she had got back together with Kylie. Speaking with Extra, she opened up about her new partner.

"It would be really nice if she was at my home. We’re long distance, which is always hard. She is the best, and FaceTimes and when we do actually get to see each other, my heart is just like…"

Kylie lives in Florida while JoJo is based in California, so a massive hint that the two had reconnected. When directly asked if she had gotten back together with her ex, the “Dance Moms” star responded: "I mean, listen, I will [answer this] one day. I’m not saying yes or no… I should have told her I was doing press today and asked her what she wanted me to say."

