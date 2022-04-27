JoJo Siwa hints she's back together with ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew

By Jazmin Duribe

"I’m not saying yes or no…"

JoJo Siwa has addressed the status of her relationship with her ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew.

In 2021, JoJo Siwa split from her ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew after nine months of dating. JoJo, who was on Dancing With The Stars at the time, cited her "hectic schedule" and their ages for the break up. "Nothing bad happened; it just is the definition of a cheesy saying of 'right person, wrong time,' and I hate cheesy sayings, but they're true," she said on Paris Hilton's podcast.

"We're both so young; she's 17, I'm 18, and we are literally best friends. And I would take a bullet for her, and I know she would do the same for me. We just — literally, right person, wrong time."

Following the break up, the Nickelodeon star was linked to Katie Mills, but neither confirmed whether or not they were actually in a relationship.

JoJo Siwa hints she's reconciled with her ex-girlfriend. Picture: @itsjojosiwa via Instagram, Wil R/Star Max/GC Images

But last month, JoJo confirmed that she is officially off the market again. During another podcast interview, JoJo said she was a "loyal lady" and "happy" with her new love interest but she didn't say who her mystery lover actually was.

Well, people are now speculating that JoJo has reconciled with her ex Kylie. In a new interview with Extra, JoJo opened up about her new partner.

"It would be really nice if she was at my home. We’re long distance, which is always hard. She is the best, and FaceTimes and when we do actually get to see each other, my heart is just like…" FYI, Kylie lives in Florida while JoJo is based in California. JoJo has previously broken down about how hard it is to be in a long distance relationship.

She added: "I felt like for a while my puzzle piece was just like scrambled eggs and I feel like I finally started to put my puzzle back together, and I feel like there was that one piece that was missing and she was that one piece like that corner piece that you just needed."

Then, when asked if they are back together, JoJo replied: "I mean, listen, I will [answer this] one day. I’m not saying yes or no… I should have told her I was doing press today and asked her what she wanted me to say."

We'll take that as a big YES.

