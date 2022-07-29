JoJo Siwa clarifies comments about not liking the word "lesbian"

By Jazmin Duribe

"I don't hate the word lesbian, whenever someone talks to me about my sexuality I just say that I'm gay. It's not a word that flows off the tongue."

JoJo Siwa has clarified her initial comments about not liking the word "lesbian".

In January 2021, JoJo confirmed that she was a proud member of the LGBTQ community, having broken the internet after sharing a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt that read: "Best gay cousin ever." She then confirmed that she had a girlfriend, Kylie Prew, and the couple are still in a relationship.

Since coming out, JoJo has been living her best life, openly celebrating Pride Month and inspiring young LGBTQ+ people. In a recent interview with Yahoo Life, JoJo discussed feeling "honoured" that she has been labelled a gay icon since coming out.

She said: "It’s something that I've been appointed by, not myself, by just the world calling me a gay icon, calling me this generation's icon. That is an honor that I do not take lightly."

JoJo Siwa hints she's back together with ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew. Picture: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images, @itsjojosiwa via Instagram

However, JoJo went on to say that she has a problem with the word lesbian. She continued: "I don't like the word itself. It's just like a lot. But I mean, at the end of the day, that's what I am. It's like the word moist. It's just like... ugh!"

Although it appears like JoJo was talking about the sound of the word "lesbian" phonetically rather than its meaning, people immediately called her out and blasted her for encouraging hate around the word.

"Jojo siwa compared the word lesbian to the word moist? :( that sucks so bad my sexuality isnt a dirty word ppl who make it out like that r the dirty ones," one person tweeted.

Another added: "Lesbian is a beautiful word, fuck jojo siwa for calling it 'moist' and 'ugh' absolutely disgusting. To all my lesbian mutuals ur so so valid i love u all so so much."

lesbian is a beautiful word, fuck jojo siwa for calling it “moist” and “ugh” absolutely disgusting. to all my lesbian mutuals ur so so valid i love u all so so much🧡 — katie🍂 (@lovebotnelson) July 25, 2022

jojo siwa compared the word lesbian to the word moist? :( that sucks so bad my sexuality isnt a dirty word ppl who make it out like that r the dirty ones — bryar🎗 (@clinqyduos) July 28, 2022

jojo siwa saying she doesn’t like the word lesbian and it’s “like the word moist” girl… — angel 🌿🌱 (@nxonecropolis) July 29, 2022

jojo siwa comparing the word lesbian to the word moist.. lesbian is not a dirty word how many times do we have to say this — zero in: sol ★ 🥊 (@ihrtkjs) July 26, 2022

not jojo siwa comparing the word lesbian to the word moist like bestie please, you have a big platform amongst younger people, please don’t say that :/ — aoife 💗 (she/they) (@aoifeallen00) July 29, 2022

Excuse me Jojo Siwa but honestly fucking shame on you and anyone else for calling lesbian a nasty cringe dirty word or even thinking about it!! Also if you think the word “moist” is nasty that’s a you problem!!! Grow up. Get educated sweetie!!!

Sincerely,

A lesbian — Syd the Squid 🦑 (@starkscollar) July 25, 2022

Following the backlash, JoJo has now explained what she meant by her comments in a new TikTok video.

In response to a comment that accused JoJo of being insulting, she explained: "I just want to something super clear, I never said that lesbian is a dirty word and I never would say that it's a dirty word because it is not. It's not a bad word, it's not a slur, it's especially not a word that I am ashamed of saying or ashamed of identifying as by any means."

JoJo went on to say that it's the sound of the word itself rather than the meaning: "I don't hate the word lesbian, whenever someone talks to me about my sexuality I just say that I'm gay. It's not a word that flows off the tongue for me, if that makes sense?"

