JoJo Siwa clarifies comments about not liking the word "lesbian"

29 July 2022, 16:10 | Updated: 29 July 2022, 16:23

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"I don't hate the word lesbian, whenever someone talks to me about my sexuality I just say that I'm gay. It's not a word that flows off the tongue."

JoJo Siwa has clarified her initial comments about not liking the word "lesbian".

In January 2021, JoJo confirmed that she was a proud member of the LGBTQ community, having broken the internet after sharing a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt that read: "Best gay cousin ever." She then confirmed that she had a girlfriend, Kylie Prew, and the couple are still in a relationship.

Since coming out, JoJo has been living her best life, openly celebrating Pride Month and inspiring young LGBTQ+ people. In a recent interview with Yahoo Life, JoJo discussed feeling "honoured" that she has been labelled a gay icon since coming out.

She said: "It’s something that I've been appointed by, not myself, by just the world calling me a gay icon, calling me this generation's icon. That is an honor that I do not take lightly."

However, JoJo went on to say that she has a problem with the word lesbian. She continued: "I don't like the word itself. It's just like a lot. But I mean, at the end of the day, that's what I am. It's like the word moist. It's just like... ugh!"

Although it appears like JoJo was talking about the sound of the word "lesbian" phonetically rather than its meaning, people immediately called her out and blasted her for encouraging hate around the word.

"Jojo siwa compared the word lesbian to the word moist? :( that sucks so bad my sexuality isnt a dirty word ppl who make it out like that r the dirty ones," one person tweeted.

Another added: "Lesbian is a beautiful word, fuck jojo siwa for calling it 'moist' and 'ugh' absolutely disgusting. To all my lesbian mutuals ur so so valid i love u all so so much."

Following the backlash, JoJo has now explained what she meant by her comments in a new TikTok video.

In response to a comment that accused JoJo of being insulting, she explained: "I just want to something super clear, I never said that lesbian is a dirty word and I never would say that it's a dirty word because it is not. It's not a bad word, it's not a slur, it's especially not a word that I am ashamed of saying or ashamed of identifying as by any means."

JoJo went on to say that it's the sound of the word itself rather than the meaning: "I don't hate the word lesbian, whenever someone talks to me about my sexuality I just say that I'm gay. It's not a word that flows off the tongue for me, if that makes sense?"

