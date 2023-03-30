JoJo Siwa accused of being "insensitive" after repeatedly pretending to be pregnant

By Sam Prance

JoJo Siwa is facing backlash after joking that she's pregnant multiple times on social media.

JoJo Siwa has been accused of being "insensitive" after posting multiple photos to social media joking that she's pregnant.

Last year, rumours surfaced that JoJo Siwa was pregnant after a prank video went viral on TikTok. The clip contained a fake screenshot of JoJo sharing a photo of a positive pregnancy test on Instagram. Many people thought the forged image was real. JoJo shut then down the rumours with a TikTok in which she said: "Apparently I’m pregnant. God, I love TikTok."

However, since then, JoJo has pretended to be pregnant numerous times on Snapchat and people are calling her out for it.

JoJo Siwa faces backlash after pretending to be pregnant in multiple Snapchat photos. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio, @itsjojosiwa via Instagram

Over the past few weeks, JoJo has posted several photos to Snapchat in which she sticks her belly out and writes captions like "can't believe it" and "Team BOY or Team GIRL". She also recently went on a shopping haul for one of her friend's who has a baby but posted photos to make it look as though she was shopping for her own child.

Is JoJo Siwa pregnant? Picture: @itsjojosiwa via Snapchat

Now, people are criticising JoJo for being inconsiderate. One person tweeted: "anyone else think it’s extremely weird and inappropriate for jojo siwa to be constantly joking publicly about being pregnant when she knows how many people are struggling. pregnancy isn’t a joke."

Another tweeted: "This is the 4th snapchat Jojo Siwa has posted pretending to be pregnant for clicks on her story. Does anyone else find this extremely weird and kinda insensitive???"

why does jojo siwa keep pretending to be pregnant pic.twitter.com/nwLfTpGssv — jezebel (@jezvstheworld) March 26, 2023

anyone else think it’s extremely weird and inappropriate for jojo siwa to be constantly joking publicly about being pregnant when she knows how many people are struggling. pregnancy isn’t a joke. — michaela 🏳️‍🌈 (@kayharrs) March 20, 2023

doesn’t anybody else think it’s extremely disrespectful and insensitive for JoJo Siwa to be pretending to be pregnant ????? — ❥ chloe haag (@chaoticchloeeee) March 27, 2023

every day i go to snapchat stories and see a cover photo jojo siwa pretending she's pregnant for like the third week in a row when it's so obviously clickbait like literally why is this going on for so long — katie 41 (@getsfuzzy) March 29, 2023

This is the 4th snapchat Jojo Siwa has posted pretending to be pregnant for clicks on her story. (I’ve watched through her extremely long story just for her to say she’s not prego, just excited to be one day)



Does anyone else find this extremely weird and kinda insensitive??? pic.twitter.com/C1XcRsZdcm — Sabelle 🌿 (@SabelleTTV) March 26, 2023

jojo siwa is just pretending to be pregnant every day of the fucking week and i’ve quite literally had it — cait 🪐 (@hexcait) March 25, 2023

The whole jojo siwa pretending to be pregnant thing is mad weird — j. (@j3nniferrr16) March 24, 2023

As it stands, JoJo is yet to respond to the backlash. We shall update you if she does.

