JoJo Siwa accused of being "insensitive" after repeatedly pretending to be pregnant

30 March 2023, 13:34

By Sam Prance

JoJo Siwa is facing backlash after joking that she's pregnant multiple times on social media.

JoJo Siwa has been accused of being "insensitive" after posting multiple photos to social media joking that she's pregnant.

Last year, rumours surfaced that JoJo Siwa was pregnant after a prank video went viral on TikTok. The clip contained a fake screenshot of JoJo sharing a photo of a positive pregnancy test on Instagram. Many people thought the forged image was real. JoJo shut then down the rumours with a TikTok in which she said: "Apparently I’m pregnant. God, I love TikTok."

However, since then, JoJo has pretended to be pregnant numerous times on Snapchat and people are calling her out for it.

JoJo Siwa faces backlash after pretending to be pregnant in multiple Snapchat photos
JoJo Siwa faces backlash after pretending to be pregnant in multiple Snapchat photos. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio, @itsjojosiwa via Instagram

Over the past few weeks, JoJo has posted several photos to Snapchat in which she sticks her belly out and writes captions like "can't believe it" and "Team BOY or Team GIRL". She also recently went on a shopping haul for one of her friend's who has a baby but posted photos to make it look as though she was shopping for her own child.

Is JoJo Siwa pregnant?
Is JoJo Siwa pregnant? Picture: @itsjojosiwa via Snapchat

Now, people are criticising JoJo for being inconsiderate. One person tweeted: "anyone else think it’s extremely weird and inappropriate for jojo siwa to be constantly joking publicly about being pregnant when she knows how many people are struggling. pregnancy isn’t a joke."

Another tweeted: "This is the 4th snapchat Jojo Siwa has posted pretending to be pregnant for clicks on her story. Does anyone else find this extremely weird and kinda insensitive???"

As it stands, JoJo is yet to respond to the backlash. We shall update you if she does.

