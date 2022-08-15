JoJo Siwa shuts down pregnancy rumours in hilarious TikTok video

By Emma Kershaw

"Someone tell me the truth immediately, JoJo Siwa is pregnant?"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

JoJo Siwa has responded to rumours that she’s pregnant.

Back in June, TikTok videos began to surface reporting that JoJo was pregnant after she allegedly posted a positive pregnancy test to her Instagram account.

One video, which was posted as part of the viral #KRISSED trend, gained a bunch of traction over recent days. This has fuelled the rumours, causing them to spiral into hundreds of videos discussing JoJo’s alleged "pregnancy".

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa told to "grow up" by Candace Cameron Bure's daughter following TikTok drama

JoJo Siwa shuts down pregnancy rumours in hilarious TikTok video. Picture: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images, @jojosiwa via TikTok

"Someone tell me the truth immediately, JoJo Siwa is pregnant?", one TikTok user captioned a video. "wait so jojo siwa is pregnant-" wrote another in a video that featured a meme of a shocked woman. In addition to several TikTok videos, the rumours prompted an array of Tweets from confused Twitter users.

Luckily, JoJo found the funny side of the whole thing, taking to TikTok on August 13 to seemingly shut down the rumours. "Apparently I’m pregnant,” she said in the clip, which has been viewed over 17 million times. "God, I love TikTok,” she added with a laugh.

The Dance Moms star received thousands of replies to her video, with many of her fans also seeing the humourous side to the joke. "wellll congratulations!! I swear u find out something new about yourself Everytime u open this app!!” one person responded, with another writing: “the drama channel videos are gonna have a field day with this one”.

Further responding to the pregnancy rumours, JoJo soundtracked a breakdancing video to Hd4president’s Touch Down 2 Cause Hell (Bow Bow Bow), which features the lyrics, "muggin' stupid, lookin' crazy like they know us."

"I wanna be an uncle please tell me the children are okay”, JoJo’s brother, Jayden Siwa, joked in a comment on the video.

In addition to the general pregnancy comments, the rumours sparked a conversation surrounding Siwa’s sexuality and her "ability" to get pregnant as a gay woman.

"On TikTok people are saying jojo siwa is pregnant and she already shut down the rumors but I was looking through comments do people not understand that you can be a pregnant woman and gay..?" one Twitter user wrote. "How do people forget that sperm donors exist and lesbians can get pregnant??"

Read more JoJo Siwa stories here: